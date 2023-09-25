A bridge in Enugu along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway is reported to have collapsed on Monday.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Media, Office of the Enugu State Governor, Dan Nwomeh, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Nwomeh in the statement said that the government has cautioned motorists to avoid the route which is between New Artisan and Naira Triangle in Enugu.

He added that Federal and State officials were already at the scene to curtail the impact.

He, however did not disclose if there were casualties from the collapse of the Bridge.

What the Governor’s media aide is saying

Nwomeh said, ‘’A bridge has collapsed in Enugu along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway between New Artsisan and Naira Triangle. Motorists should please avoid that route. Federal and State officials already at the scene.’’