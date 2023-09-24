The Board of Jaiz Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Indimi as Non-Executive Director.

The Bank made this disclosure via an official statement sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited and signed by Company Secretary, Mohammed Shehu.

CBN Approval

The Bank in the statement disclosed that the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Indimi has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (which is a major regulatory body).

Here’s an excerpt from the statement:

“By Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) RULE BOOK Jaiz Bank Plc (the Bank) hereby notifies The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the General Public of the following development in the Bank:

The Bank hereby announces the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Indimi as A Non-Executive Director of the Bank.

The appointment has been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

Board shakeup

This appointment is coming a few weeks after the bank noted it is engaging in a strategic restructuring of its Board and management following the resignation of four Non-Executive Directors of the bank.

It stated that the latest action of the bank is in response to two recent circulars from the bank.

The first led to the resignation of two NEDs while the other led to the resignation of two more NEDs.

Brief profile of Alhaji Ibrahim Indimi

Alhaji Ibrahim Indimi is a graduate of Communication and Information Technology from the Arab Academy for Science and Technology in Cairo, Egypt.

He obtained a Master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the Lynn University Boca Raton, Florida, United States. He is currently the Managing Director of OER Farm.