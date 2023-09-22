Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, has officially inaugurated new secretaries in the leadership structure of the Federal Capital Territory.

The appointees include Charles Elechi, who was sworn in as the Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation, and Public Private Partnership of the administration.

Others inaugurated include Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Health, and Environmental Services secretariat; Uboku Nyah, Transportation secretariat; Salman Dako, Legal Services secretariat; Bitrus Garki, Area Council Services secretariat, amongst others.

Wike implored the recently appointed officials to perform their duties with a deep commitment, a sense of urgency, and a selfless attitude.

Before his appointment, Elechi, who has a background in law, served as the Commissioner for Agriculture and later as the Commissioner for Transport in Abia State, holding both positions for two terms. Additionally, in 2015, he acted as a Special Adviser to a former governor in the state.

The minister appealed to the newly inaugurated secretaries to deploy unwavering diligence and commitment to duty to ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s “accelerated development and transformation agenda of the FCT into a world-class Capital Territory, was achieved.”

A statement issued by the FCTA Head of Information Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership Secretariat, Dr Nnachi Okafor, said Wike inaugurated the Secretaries in Abuja, on Thursday night.

The statement reads in part,

“Today, we mark the beginning of a new chapter, one that demands dedication, diligence, and a steadfast commitment to service. It is my privilege to serve as FCT Minister and to work with you as we embark on a mission of rebuilding and developing the FCT into a world-class Capital Territory. This task has been entrusted to us by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and it comes at a time when our beloved capital city needs renewal.

“There are various problems affecting the development of the FCT, and I urge the Secretaries to remain focused on addressing issues of revenue generation, environmental sanitation and public health, infrastructure development, security challenges, education, agriculture, and food security as well as satellite towns development.

“Public transportation is a major challenge we must address comprehensively. No modern city can function effectively and efficiently without a reliable and comprehensive public transportation system. We are committed to establishing an integrated and efficient transport network that meets the needs of our residents”.

Additionally, he urged for transparency and accountability in both revenue generation and procurement processes, aiming to strengthen the FCT’s Internally Generated Revenue and plug any financial leaks.

He added,

“A significant aspect of our mission will be the enhancement of our Internally Generated Revenue profile. We must explore the necessary ways to raise the necessary funds to support our development agenda. This is crucial to finance the ambitious projects and initiatives we have planned.”