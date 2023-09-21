In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts towards its host communities, Seplat/NNPC E&P organized the 4th edition of the Seplat/Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), where more than 350 teachers from Edo and Delta States were equipped with valuable training.

The program, conducted in Benin City, aimed to provide teachers with the skills needed to proficiently impart knowledge to students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Seplat, speaking during the event, underscored that STEAM’s objective was to elevate teachers’ self-awareness and knowledge.

She said,

“Beyond that, we want to re-orient our teachers. STEAM helps creativity. We can teach Science to students creatively,” adding “Teacher’s leadership is the process where our teachers collaborate with others to improve teaching to impact teachers.”

Representing the Managing Director of NNPC E&P Limited, Levi Owunari, the Adviser for Community Relations, extended heartfelt thanks to Seplat for its steadfast backing in driving forward the company’s oil and gas exploration initiatives.

According to him,

“It is our pleasure as an organisation in partnership with SEPLAT to roll out the STEP Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme for our host communities.

“This programme is one of our CSR initiatives designed to provide and build the capacity of Teachers residing within the NNPC E&P Limited/SEPLAT operational communities.

“The CSR initiative aims to promote quality education in Nigeria through the training of secondary school Teachers in critical thinking, and leadership and improving their competence to teach students through the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Methodology. Today marks the kick-off of the programme for the year 2023.”

Also speaking at the event, the Delta Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, commended the efforts of NEPL and SEPIA.

For several years, they have upheld their CSR in the Education sector in Edo and Delta States. Ezewu, represented by Mrs Winifred Ighavbota, Director of Schools in Delta, stated:

“There is no doubt that your teachers’ empowerment project has contributed immensely to enhancing and sustaining the quality of Education in the state.”

Mrs. Ero Ugiagbe, the Permanent Secretary of the Edo Ministry of Education, represented the Commissioner, Dr. Joan Oviawe, and also commended Seplat for the empowerment programme.