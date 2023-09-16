A US-based Fintech company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Nairagram, has been announced as the winner of the coveted Pan-Finance award as Best Remittance Solutions for Africans in the diaspora.

Nairagram is a digital payments company focused on facilitating payments in, out and within Africa.

The company currently powers bank accounts, mobile money and cash pick-up payments to 33 countries in Africa.

Nairagram’s disruptive approach to cross-border remittances earned her the award and has emerged as a continental and global brand, a beacon of financial empowerment, dedicated to serving African communities in the diaspora with seamless money transfer solutions.

Responding to the award, Nairagram stated that the company’s story is not just about numbers, but about fostering cultural closeness, enabling dreams, creating pathways to prosperity and financial inclusion, with a special focus on revolutionizing and deemphasizing challenges faced in the industry.

In his response, Nairagram’s Chief of Business and Co-founder, Gbolahan ‘GK’ Obanikoro, commended the team and restated their firm belief in closing boundaries and fostering economic growth.

His words:

“The entire team is incredibly proud of this achievement, as it underscores our unwavering dedication to creating efficient, secure and user-friendly remittance solutions that cater to the unique needs of the African community in the United States and around the world.

“At Nairagram, we believe that access to efficient and affordable remittance solutions is not just a financial service but a bridge to connect families, support communities, and foster economic growth.

“Ultimately, facilitating remittances to loved ones such as “mama,” “papa,” “sista,” “broda,” or “padi” in a hassle-free, and efficient manner is where we derive our Joy!

Also speaking on the award, the President and Co-founder Idris Ibrahim, said:

“This award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, fostering financial inclusivity, security and growth on the African continent, as well as delivering innovative and exceptional financial services to the African diaspora.

“We look forward to a future filled with even greater accomplishments, driven by our dedication to excellence and customer-centricity.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our talented team whose hard work has made this achievement possible and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering solutions that serve and uplift the African diaspora community.”

Remittances provide a financial lifeline to millions of families and communities separated by borders across the world.

The power of remittances as a support system between diaspora communities and their loved ones back home cannot be therefore underestimated.

As the company celebrates its achievements, it promises to continue championing transformations and innovations that will not only redefine remittances but also redefine the way we connect, care, and build a brighter future for the African community.

Pan-Finance, with a readership base of over 200,000 across 150 countries, and with offices in London, Lagos, Barcelona, Miami & Sharjah and a distribution network in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, LATAM, North America and Asia, its ecosystem includes a quarterly magazine (online and print), special reports, a financial news website, and other media channels.

As a globally recognized platform, the media outfit is reputable for providing concise, intelligible, and up-to-date news for its worldwide readership.