MTN Nigeria Communication PLC has sounded the alarm concerning the widespread vandalization of its sites, infrastructure, and national assets not only in the Southeast but across Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking during the inaugural Anambra Investment Summit 2023, titled ‘Role of Corporate Governance in Building Sustainable Businesses,’ held in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, Callima Inino, the General Manager of Regional Operations in the East, made this revelation while engaging with journalists.

Inino, while addressing various challenges, pointed out that the organization is currently grappling with deliberate damage to fiber-optic cables during construction activities. Additionally, he mentioned,

“We also confront issues related to signal boosters within the market area, which adversely affect network quality.”

“These are part of the uncontrollable variables, which we keep addressing so that our esteemed customers are not denied their services, especially during emergencies, as they get value for their money.

“This is one of the reasons we’re here to leverage on government partnership to ensure protection of our infrastructure, as well as guarantee quality and efficient service delivery to the people,” he said

Over 50 Percent of Subscribers

Despite facing these challenges, Inino confidently asserts MTN’s dominance in the region, claiming that the company controls over 50% of the subscriber base in Anambra alone. The organization has deployed a network of over 7,000 agents, strategically covering towns, local councils, and villages throughout the state.

He mentioned that the organization currently serves 300 merchants, and they are steadily expanding their reach. This demonstrates the organization’s firm dedication to delivering high-quality and efficient services to customers nationwide.

According to him, Anambra, with a population of over eight million, is a good market for our organization to invest in, especially ahead of the proposed smart mega city.

“Besides, considering a population of 8.5 million, that’s a good market, which we need the partnership and support of the government and other stakeholders to grow to meet up with the vision.”

More on the Anambra Investment Summit

Anambra Investment Summit is an annual event aimed at reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment for investors.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, the summit was said to unlock the future and bring the world to Anambra State.

“It is in the relentless quest of Governor Soludo to transform Anambra State that the state government is set to host an extraordinary investment event that promises to be an eye-opener for the business community in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.