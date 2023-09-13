Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced that it has hired nearly 85% of its 200 Graduate Trainees (GTs) after the end of the inaugural GT program.

This reaffirms the company’s commitment to nurturing young talent and maintaining its position as an incredible workplace with a conducive environment for individuals seeking clear career growth opportunities in technology.

Launched in August 2022, the Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Program was a 12-month-long paid traineeship for newly graduated youth with little to no work experience but with big aspirations.

The program was designed to build a network of young talent and equip them with technical and soft skills and practical experiences by working at a global organization with over 750 employees worldwide.

This program further highlighted Flutterwave’s responsiveness to the needs of its customers, young talent, and the community as the program was tailored to accommodate the unique needs of recent graduates, including the flexibility to align with their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) obligations.

Over 170 GTs have shaken off their graduate trainee titles and will kick start their careers as Analysts and Engineer 1s in alignment with Flutterwave’s newly designed and launched career progression framework, which shows a clear pathway of growth from Analyst to Executive Vice President.

This program follows Flutterwave’s effort to strengthen and improve its People Organisation, giving people a clear career growth path in line with global standards.

This framework, which was designed and implemented in partnership with a top-tier global consulting organization, is a massive step forward to drive development and progression across Flutterwave.

To celebrate the end of this rigorous program, a #RookiestoPro graduation ceremony was held to recognize the efforts and achievements of the former graduate trainees.

Expressing excitement during this exclusive event held in Lagos, Chijioke Okorji, a Developer Experience Engineer 1 at Flutterwave, said, “There’s a clear difference in my growth from when I joined, to now. I have a better understanding of my career path and have acquired marketable skills that I am proud of.

More organizations like Flutterwave should give young people a chance through initiatives like this.”

Speaking on the successful end of the program and growth opportunities available for employees at Flutterwave, Mansi Babyloni, Flutterwave’s Global Chief People Officer, said, “We are excited that our aim of giving 200 extremely bright young graduates opportunities to learn on the job and kick start their careers in tech early in life has finally been accomplished.

As 170 of them transition from GTs to full time employees after completing 12 months of on-the-job training and shadowing, there are myriad opportunities available for them to explore. I am excited that they get to grow their career on our newly launched career progress framework which is the definition of endless possibilities.

Today they’re Analysts and Engineer 1s; tomorrow they could be VPs and CXOs. Anything is possible at Flutterwave. I wish all our 200 GTs, even those who moved on to other opportunities, only the very best. The world is your oyster! ”

Bode Abifarin, Chief Operating Officer, of Flutterwave, said, “We’re thankful for the successful completion of the Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Program. We thank the People Team and all the Graduate Trainee Managers who helped coach, mentor and train our GTs to propel their growth into Analysts and Engineer 1s. This is in line with our mission to create endless possibilities for all; truly, their careers have taken off and there’s no limit to what they can achieve going forward.”