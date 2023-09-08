The Egyptian government has recently unveiled an international student visa program that grants visiting students an array of residency privileges, in addition to an enhanced scholarship offering.

Nairametrics learns that the program is called Egyptian Initiative for Scholarships and Educational Tourism (EGYAID) which is aimed to bolster Egypt’s standing as a global hub for education.

According to the Egyptian government, EGYAID is an integral component of the larger Study in Egypt project, aligned with Egypt’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 and is aimed at Arab and African students.

During the launch, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour, elaborated on how the EGYAID initiative revolves around seven core principles centred on students’ needs and well-being.

The Minister also stated the country’s preparedness for foreign students, stating,

“ We are preparing the appropriate environment for foreign students so that innovation and creativity are integrated within the educational process”.

What the new international student visa entails

A fundamental aspect of EGYAID is the introduction of a new educational visa for visiting students, affording them comprehensive residency rights throughout their stay, inclusive of access to healthcare services and various social assistance programs.

Furthermore, this initiative encompasses a newly established scholarship program, with an application deadline set for September 15th.

This program offers a 50% reduction in tuition fees for graduate students and a 25% reduction for undergraduate studies.

Also, in line with a comprehensive “whole of government” approach for EGYAID, several other government ministries have collaborated to provide supplementary incentives and support for visiting students.

These incentives comprise the following:

A 50% reduction in domestic transportation and communication expenses.

A 50% discount for students visiting archaeological sites.

A 50% price reduction for concerts and cultural performances.

A 25% discount on EgyptAir travel for both students and their family members.

According to the Minister, the 2022/23 academic year saw a substantial surge in international undergraduate applications at Egyptian universities, with nearly 35,000 applicants, marking a remarkable 33% increase compared to the preceding year.

The ministry also reports that three out of every four applicants were successfully admitted to universities within the country.

Studying in Egypt

According to Magdi Tawfik Abdelhamid, research professor of plant physiology at Cairo’s National Research Centre,

“ Egypt has many advantages that could make it a hub for educational tourism”.

“Also, two Egyptian universities are ranked in the QS top 1000 which are Cairo University and Ain Shams University in Cairo”.

“The cost of a degree programme in Egypt ranges from US$7,000-US$15,000 a year, and students can choose from roughly 20 public universities and higher institutes of technical and professional training and the same number of private institutions”.

He spoke further saying,

“ Besides the low cost of living for students in Egypt compared to Western countries and competitive tuition fees compared to the rest of the world, English is the language of instruction in scientific, medical, and allied medical faculties and many other disciplines”

He therefore emphasized that the new initiative will help Egypt get a higher share of the global educational tourism market.