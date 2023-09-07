A recent study conducted by the California-based Mozilla Foundation has raised alarm bells regarding privacy breaches by some of the world’s most renowned car brands.

The ‘Privacy Not Included’ report reveals that these automakers are collecting and selling personal data, raising significant privacy concerns in an era where driving has become increasingly digitized.

After a comprehensive review of 25 prominent car brands, the study found that none of them fully met the privacy standards set by Mozilla. This dismal performance surpassed even other product categories like makers of sex toys or mental health apps in terms of poor privacy ratings.

Mozilla pointed out that modern cars, often touted as “computers on wheels are turning into privacy nightmares.”

While consumers have grown cautious of connected devices like doorbells and smartwatches, car manufacturers have quietly ventured into the data business, using vehicles as data-gathering machines.

The growth of sensors in automobiles, ranging from telematics to fully digitized control consoles, has transformed cars into significant data collection points.

However, drivers have little control over the personal data their vehicles gather, and security standards in the automotive industry remain vague, leaving concerns about susceptibility to hackers.

Jen Caltrider, the research lead for the study, emphasized the lack of attention given to the privacy implications of connected cars, despite the presence of microphones and cameras inside vehicles, capturing sensitive conversations and activities.

“Cars seem to have flown under the privacy radar and I’m hoping that we can help remedy that because they are truly awful,

“Cars have microphones and people have all kinds of sensitive conversations in them. Cars have cameras that face inward and outward.”

According to him, except for users who decided to use the pre-digital model, car buyers “just don’t have a lot of options,” Caltrider said.

What you should know

The study highlighted Tesla as the worst offender, with Nissan following closely and drawing attention for seeking data related to sensitive categories, including sexual activity.

Alarmingly, 84% of car brands admitted to sharing users’ data with various entities, including service providers, data brokers, and undisclosed businesses.

Additionally, 76% of them confirmed selling customer data, while over half shared data with the government and law enforcement upon request.

Connected vehicles not only collect data related to driving but also monitor in-vehicle entertainment and third-party functions. Shockingly, 92% of car brands were found to provide users with limited control over their data.

Backstory

Looking back, Mozilla voiced concerns about car brands’ security standards, as none of the automakers including Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Volkswagen, and BMW, could attest to meeting the foundation’s minimum security standards.

In the last three years, 68% of these brands experienced data leaks, hacks, or breaches, underscoring the urgent need for improved data protection in the automotive industry.