The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has submitted a fresh list of commissioner-nominees for review and approval by the legislative assembly.

Notably, the list includes notable figures such as the former State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and Gbenga Omotosho.

This updated list follows a recent meeting between the Governor’s Advisory Committee, the Governor himself, and the Speaker of the legislative assembly.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, the lawmakers had rejected seventeen out of thirty-nine nominees initially put forward for confirmation.

This decision elicited diverse reactions from the public, prompting Speaker Obasa to issue a cautionary statement to those contemplating an attack on the legislative house due to the non-confirmation of the nominees.

More details later…