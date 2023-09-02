President Bola Tinubu will attend the G20 summit scheduled to be held on the 9th and 10th of September 2023 in New Delhi, India. This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President of Media and Communication Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement from Mr. Ajuri, the President hopes to use the summit to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) to Nigeria and boost economic growth and development.

Meeting with business executives

It states,

“We are focused on engagements that will be dealing with critical sectors of the national economy, involving steel development, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, shipyard building capacity, and several other industries, which we know to be labor intensive.”

‘’Mr. President will be hosting a CEO roundtable, which will be made up of more than 20 chief executive officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy to ensure that we leverage on their interest in investing in the country.”

Meeting with world leaders

During the summit, President Tinubu will also meet leaders of Germany, Brazil, South Korea, and India amongst others to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss areas of cooperation between Nigeria and other nations.

It says,

“The G20 is a major event for our country at this time and we are going to ensure that we take maximum advantage of the opportunities presented to bring value to the country.”

About the G20

The G20 is the apex forum of international economic cooperation made up of the twenty biggest and most advanced economies of the world.

Nigeria’s President was invited as a special guest by host India earlier in the year as India currently leads the organization.