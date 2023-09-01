Lagos State Government has announced that it will test-run its Electronic Queuing Management System (EQMS) for traffic from on the Lekki-Epe Corridor from September 4 to September 30.

This disclosure was made by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mr Abdulhafiz Toriola in Ikeja on Thursday, NAN revealed.

According to Toriola, the goal of the Electronic Queuing Management System (EQMS) was to improve the motoring experience of truck drivers and commuters along the Lekki-Epe Corridor.

He said:

“EQMS is specifically designed to tackle congestion and streamline the movement of goods and services within the Lekki-Epe corridor through intelligent algorithms and cutting-edge technology.

“It aims to efficiently allocate resources and minimize waiting times for trucks.

“EQMS is poised to revolutionise truck traffic management by providing real-time insights and actionable data for optimizing truck movement within the Lekki-Epe axis”

The Permanent Secretary further explained that the Lagos State government was in partnership with a leading transportation management solutions provider to implement the innovative system.

Toriola revealed that the government had worked with key stakeholders in the maritime and transportation sectors to guarantee the successful integration of truck drivers onto the innovative EQMS system.

He also said the Lagos State had also collaborated with the National Union of Petroleum Tankers and the National Association of Road Transport Owners.

The collective approach of the government and other key stakeholders is aimed to strengthen collaborations, improve safety measures, and guarantee the seamless integration of all participants in the transport sector, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation explained.