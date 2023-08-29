ActionAid Nigeria has secured £56 million in funding to address poverty in Nigeria.

The disclosure was made by Andrew Mamedu, the newly appointed Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria.

He said this during his introduction to the media where he delivered his speech following an introduction by Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola, the Chair of the Board of ActionAid, in Abuja.

What he said

Mamedu highlighted ActionAid’s steadfast dedication to championing the cause of individuals confronted by poverty and marginalization.

As the new Country Director, he stated that ActionAid, during his tenure, will cultivate collaborations both on a national and international scale to tackle the fundamental sources of poverty and inequality within the nation.

Having devoted 18 years to ActionAid, Mamedu said,

“In the last couple of six, five years, I was opportune to lead a resource mobilization innovation directorate expressed as the head of the directory and then as the director”

“I pioneered the establishment of that directorate and together with the ActionAid team we have been able to raise a total of £56 million.”

“So that is the benchmark that we have set, and we hope to surpass it in doing our final work of eradicating poverty in Nigeria.”

He also committed to elevate the voices of individuals residing in poverty and exclusion, advocate for their rights, and relentlessly work towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

He further stated:

“Our world is increasingly interconnected, and so are our challenges and solutions. ActionAid Nigeria will continue to foster national and international partnerships and allegiances to address the root cause of poverty and inequality within our nation.

“We will continue to pristine engagement with Federal, State, and Local governments, relevant ministries, Departments, and Agencies who have the responsibility as duty bearers to ensure a just Nigeria.

“I am committed to guiding ActionAid collaboration with the ActionAid Federation and other global allies to address global imbalances that perpetuate poverty, particularly in the Global South. Our focus will steadfastly remain on the poor and excluded, especially women, girls, young individuals, children, and persons with disabilities.”

Andrew Mamedu assumes the role previously held by Ene Obi, who recently completed her term. He was formerly the Director of Resource Mobilization and Innovation at ActionAid.

It was disclosed that a total of 120 applicants vied for the position of ActionAid’s Country Director.