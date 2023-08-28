Kwik, a fast-growing digital platform for logistics services, is announcing today the launch of KwikShelf, its first on-demand e-commerce fulfilment centre in Lagos.

KwikShelf is a 1,125 sqm facility located in Iddo House, Oyingbo in the centre of Lagos opening this September.

From this safe, secure, and central location, Nigerian merchants will be able to book warehousing space on demand and entirely outsource the storage and fulfilment of their inventory in a scalable, affordable, and efficient manner.

Merchants can already book their warehousing & fulfilment services on www.kwikshelf.com.

“KwikShelf will enable Nigerian businesses and merchants to position their fast-moving inventories at the heart of Lagos and to deliver orders to their customers in record time. Whether you need one square meter or a hundred, for a month or for a year, KwikShelf will give you the required flexibility and will ensure your products reach your customers at kwik speed. And no more fixed costs” declared Kwik’s CEO Romain POIROT-LELLIG.

“KwikShelf is a groundbreaking project mixing e-commerce and commercial real estate in Nigeria. We are delighted that a key part of A.G. Leventis Nigeria’ commercial real estate portfolio is warehousing this” declared Seun ONI, CEO of A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Limited, owner of Iddo House.

KwikShelf aims to develop up to 20 e-commerce fulfilment centres in large Nigerian cities to address the fast-growing demand for flexible warehousing & fulfilment solutions in the country. Its fulfilment services are fully integrated with Kwik’s award-winning last-mile delivery service.

“While the rise of e-commerce in Nigeria has taken longer than expected, e-commerce transactions are starting to take over offline transactions at Kwik. This is consistent with rising living and transportation costs. Supply chains are scrambling for efficiency and KwikShelf is ideally positioned to enable this” declared Yinka OLAYANJU, cofounder & COO of Kwik.

Kwik was founded in 2018 by Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Iyeyinka OLAYANJU, and Olivier DECROCK in Lagos to create a one-stop-shop digital platform for logistic services in Africa.

The company connects delivery partners and warehouse owners with merchants and businesses and also provides financial and payment services to its customers.