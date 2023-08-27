With a fleet of over a thousand vehicles to optimize the transit experiences of Lagos residents, Lagos Ride also presents the opportunity to earn a living as a driver.

In addition to earning a daily income as a driver on Lagos Ride, this scheme also presents the opportunity for the driver to own the vehicle after the successful completion of paying off the debt on the car.

Lagos Ride is a scheme borne out of the partnership between the Lagos State government and CIG Motors Company Limited in 2021 to revamp road transportation in the state.

In this article, Nairametrics aims to provide insight into the requirements to become a driver as well as being a proud owner of Lagos Ride and other relevant information regarding the scheme.

Pre-qualification stage of registering as a driver on the Lagos Ride

Get the app

The first step to becoming a driver on Lagos Ride begins with downloading the LagosRide Driver app from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Following the successful installation of the app, provide all the relevant information in setting up an account with LagosRide.

Payment of non-refundable registration fee

After the successful completion of the sign-up procedure, make a non-refundable payment of N17,000 to proceed with the process.

The guidelines on the payment process are provided and priority is given for immediate payments.

Verification stage

Upon payment confirmation upload the following documents;

Lagos State Drivers Training Institute ID (LASDRI)

National Identification Number (NIN) (National Identity Number) verification

National Driver’s License

Other checks include;

LASRAA ID verification

Security/Background check

Driver License verification

Address verification

Medical check

Training

Following the 3 above, you will undergo training organized by Lagos Ride. This includes;

First aid training

Soft skills training

Structured training from LASDRI

LagosRide driver app training

Onboarding Stage

Upon completing the training, there will be an onboarding stage which involves making a down payment for a vehicle on the Lagos Ride fleet.

There are three options available for you to make a down payment for a car on the LagosRide platform.

Outright Payment

Make an outright payment of f N1,845,000, which covers:

Car

A mobile phone

Registration and insurance

Advance rent payment on dash cam for a month

First aid kit

LASG E-Hailing License

Soft skill training

In the event there is an inability to make an outright payment, there is an option of financing available. This option requires a 20% contribution of the outright payment amount.

Where this is the preferred option, the applicant would be required to remit 20% of their daily earning to the funding party.

Daily deduction requirements

As part of the conditions for driving a Lagos Ride vehicle, the following are expected to be remitted daily from the fares.

Daily deduction of N8,709 for car repayment. This deduction will continue for two years after which the driver can make an outright payment to clear the outstanding debt on the vehicle.

4% of each trip’s fare for maintenance and insurance.

17% of each trip’s fare for Tech co

1.5% of each trip’s far for Asset Co.

1% of each trip’s fare for Communication

N209 daily deduction for mobile phone repayment

N500 daily deduction for rent on dash cam

Getting Paid

All payment for passenger fares is remitted into the driver’s Lagos Ride wallet. e-hailing service. Withdrawal from the wallet is only allowed on Mondays and Thursdays every week.

Lagos Ride drivers bear the responsibility of fueling their vehicles.

Following completion of payment, the title and ownership of the car would subsequently be transferred to such driver.