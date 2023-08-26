President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political landscape.

The bold move, marked by the unexpected separation of the gas and petroleum portfolios, has thrust Ekperikpe Ekpo into the spotlight as the newly appointed Minister for Gas.

This dramatic shift signifies Nigeria’s readiness to embrace uncharted territory, a fusion of untapped potential and formidable challenges.

August 22 marked a defining moment as Ekpo assumed the mantle at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, armed with a steadfast commitment to chart a clear trajectory.

His vision revolves around a comprehensive roadmap engineered to unlock Nigeria’s dormant gas reserves – a sleeping giant poised for national transformation.

Ekpo’s blueprint centres on a pressing demand: the creation of a gas utilization framework that transcends mere profit motives. Fueled by environmental sustainability, this framework promises not only enhanced revenue streams but also expanded energy accessibility for Nigeria’s citizens.

With conviction, Ekpo emphasizes that his ministry shoulders the responsibility of discovering a sustainable alternative to petrol.

This call to innovation and dedication is the cornerstone of Nigeria’s journey into unexplored realms of energy evolution and revolution.

Yet, the path to harness Nigeria’s gas resources is not without its hurdles. Ekpo faces two formidable challenges – a deficit in gas infrastructure and persistent supply obstacles.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), vast volumes of natural gas produced in Nigeria are either re-injected or released into the atmosphere due to insufficient infrastructure.

At the heart of this lies inadequate infrastructure at specific oil fields, which fails to capture associated gas – a natural byproduct of oil extraction.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged during the April 2023 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum in Abuja. Mele Kyari, the CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), revealed that Nigeria’s domestic gas infrastructure network has the capacity to transport a staggering 6.9 billion Standard Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas, which holds huge potential to fortify power generation and other gas-reliant industries.

Forging a pathway for gas Revolution

Yet, the pursuit of a robust gas utilization framework necessitates one pivotal condition – steadfast infrastructure, especially for imminent gas-based projects like gas-powered turbines for electricity generation, vehicles, generators and households.

This crucial task rests with Ekpo who is tasked with establishing the blueprint, to pave the way for the gas-propelled energy aspirations and industry growth.

Natural gas analyst, Kayode Oluwadare, underscores the importance of this infrastructure drive, highlighting its role as the foundational step toward the Nigerian government’s visionary Decade of Gas initiative.

To him, anything less signals a lack of commitment to Nigeria’s transformation in energy transition.

During the inauguration of the Decade of Gas Secretariat in Abuja, Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, reiterated the gravity of the situation.

He stressed the government’s duty to prioritize gas as a pivotal transitional fuel and called for strategic collaboration with the private sector to establish critical gas infrastructure, as an indispensable cornerstone in Nigeria’s energy evolution.

Gas Powered Revolution

Amidst grappling with exorbitant petrol costs, a glimmer of hope emerges through strategic collaboration.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Nipco Gas have united forces, signing an agreement to establish compressed natural gas (CNG) mother stations across Nigeria by 2024.

With petrol costs averaging N615 per litre and high dependence by Nigerians, Nagendra Verma, Nipco Gas Managing Director, envisions leveraging existing gas pipeline infrastructure coupled with NNPCL’s expansive downstream retail network.

This strategic combination offers the foundation for the CNG project, with initial phases capitalizing on existing infrastructure and further enhancements planned soon.

As such, the quest for an extensive and equitable Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rollout necessitates a multi-pronged approach.

Recognizing that a singular solution may fall short, the need to introduce a variety of gas-based alternatives becomes evident – a solution well-articulated by the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA).

Their vision transcends CNG, encompassing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

However, their proposal encompasses more than introducing these variants; it underscores the need for meticulous infrastructure development to facilitate distribution and utilization, towards a transformative shift in Nigeria’s energy possibilities.

By nurturing infrastructure for CNG, LNG, and LPG, Nigeria empowers citizens to choose gas variants that align with their needs.

Whether converting personal vehicles, buses, motorcycles, generators or household use, individuals can transition based on their preferred gas option’s availability.

This diversified approach not only surpasses CNG’s limitations but fosters an inclusive transition in line with the Nigerian Energy Transition Agenda for a diverse populace.

Navigating Supply Challenges: Pathway for a Robust Gas Sector

Nigeria’s gas sector grapples with supply-related hurdles, requiring strategic collaboration from Ekpo to rewrite the narrative.

His assertive approach could catalyze private sector partnerships that fuel an all-encompassing gas investment drive, to augment supply and critical infrastructure development.

This initiative dates to the 2017 Nigeria Gas Policy, aligning seamlessly with the last administration’s ambitious Decade of Gas Initiative.

Both endeavours spotlight pivotal growth sectors, including autogas, power generation, industrial applications, and domestic consumption.

However, their impact transcends monetary investments, encompassing infrastructural expansion and strategic implementation of regulatory frameworks.

Ekpo’s influence extends to crafting precise regulatory frameworks, positioning Nigeria as a favourable investment hub.

Equally vital is his collaboration with security stakeholders, critical to addressing security challenges to safeguard oil and gas assets.

Investor confidence hinges on a secure environment. Ekpo’s role also demands seamless collaboration with Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and pertinent power departments, ushering investments that energize the gas-to-power corridor.

As Ekpo’s complex journey unfolds, his role as a catalyst for gas supply expansion, infrastructure growth, regulatory enforcement, security enhancement, sustainable energy transition and strategic energy partnerships resonates across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Gas Wealth: A Tapestry of Potential

Insights from the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) paint a clear picture of Nigeria’s gas landscape.

The nation has a remarkable gas reserve of 209.5 trillion cubic feet, making it the world’s ninth-largest gas producer and Africa’s gas powerhouse.

Daily gas production stands at 7.8 billion cubic feet.

However, a paradox surfaces – around 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas are re-injected daily, showcasing the complex interplay between production and sustainability.

Daily gas consumption averages 1.5 billion cubic feet, serving diverse sectors from domestic to commercial applications.

Simultaneously, Nigeria’s thriving gas export segment dispatches 3.7 billion cubic feet daily to global destinations through conduits like the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited and the West African Gas Pipeline.

Gas flaring on the other hand expels 0.460 billion cubic feet daily from 200 sites.

Harnessed, this flared gas holds untapped potential envisioning 2.5 gigawatts of power generation, 300,000 jobs, a staggering LPG production and a substantial GDP boost.

Ekpo’s pivotal role as Minister for Gas heralds a transformative era.

The separation of gas and petroleum portfolios, coupled with Ekpo’s unwavering commitment, infrastructure focus, and innovative strategies, paints a vibrant energy transition future for Nigeria. Strategic utilization of Nigeria’s gas reserves could propel the nation toward sustainability and prosperity.