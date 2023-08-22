In a significant move, the United Nations Children’s Agency, UNICEF, has unveiled plans to allocate a substantial sum of $270 million to reinforce Nigeria’s endeavors in humanitarian aid and poverty reduction.

The commitment comes alongside the announcement of setting up an emergency operation center to manage crises effectively.

During a meeting held in Abuja, UNICEF executives Christian Munduate and Eduardo Celades conferred with Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

The Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, is ardently focused on elevating a staggering 133 million citizens out of poverty.

Although a specific timeline for achieving this ambitious goal wasn’t outlined, the urgency to make headway is palpable. Edu highlighted the aim to target around 71 million individuals grappling with extreme poverty, surviving on less than $1.95 per day.

Edu emphasized, “Time is of the essence. We need to act swiftly to roll out social programs that can alleviate the hardships faced by the impoverished.”

UNICEF’s support extends beyond financial backing. The agency is set to assist in establishing a humanitarian emergency operation center aimed at proactively monitoring, mitigating, and preventing crises. Moreover, capacity building for the ministry’s staff is on the agenda, fostering a more effective approach to tackling these challenges.

Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, grapples with a myriad of issues, including mounting debt, unemployment, and security concerns that have collectively hindered robust growth for years.

The World Bank, in a report last year, highlighted the impediments to poverty reduction in the country, citing sluggish growth, labor market vulnerabilities, and susceptibility to shocks as key factors hampering progress.