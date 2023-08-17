The North-West geopolitical zone is an important area to not just the President but the APC in general.

First, it is home to immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari and secondly it provided the incumbent President with over 2.9million votes- the highest from any zone.

For this, the zone was compensated with ten (10) ministerial nominees of which nine scaled through the senate screening with the exception of former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai whose fate is still hanging.

The North-west is made up of seven states namely; Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

The ministers designate and their portfolios are;

1. Hannatu Musawa– she is the daughter of former veteran politician Alhaji Musa Musawa. She hails from Katsina state. A lawyer by education, she is a Barrister and solicitor of the supreme court of Nigeria and also a solicitor for the supreme court of England and Wales.

She has been heavily involved in politics over the years and was appointed as Deputy Spokesperson for the Tinubu Presidential campaign council.

She will man the ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy after the swearing in ceremony.

2. Ahmed Dangiwa– Mr. Dangiwa holds a Bachelor and Masters degree in Architecture and an MBA all from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is also an alumnus of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Mr. Dangiwa has over 30years of experience working in real estate, infrastructure development, banking and management both in public and private sectors.

Prior to his recent appointment, he was the former MD/CEO of he Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and DG of the APC campaign council in Katsina state.

Arch. Dangiwa will head the Ministry of of Housing and Urban Development.

3. Atiku Bagudu– the former two-term Governor of Kebbi state has been designated to head the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Mr. Bagudu has a Bachelors and Masters degree in Economics from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and the University of Jos respectively. He also has an M.A in International Affairs.

4. Yusuf Tanko Sununu– Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sunumu hails from Kebbi state. He is Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and has been a member of the House of Representatives from Kebbi state.

Dr. Sununu obtained his MBBS, FWACS, FMAS, DMAS Medicine all from the college of Medical Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Borno state.

He is a member of the Board of Management Federal Medical Centre, Katsina and that of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

He will be the Minister of State for Education.

5. Bello Matawalle– the immediate past Governor of Zamfara state will be the Minister of state for Defence when sworn in next Monday.

Mr. Matawalle worked as a teacher before venturing into politics. He started his political career as a member of the House of Assembly before moving to the House of Representatives. He attended Yaba College of Technology, Lagos and the Thames Valley University in the United Kingdom.

6. Abdullah T. Gwarzo– Mr. Gwarzo served as Deputy Governor of Kano state during the tenure of Ibrahim Shekarau. He studied Textile Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Since 2021, he has been the Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal College of Education Zaria. He is to serve in the Federal Executive Council as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development.

7. Muhammed Badaru Abubakar– Mr. Badaru is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied Accounting. He is also an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

He is a two-term Governor of Jigawa state and currently the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and that of Non-oil revenue.

He is the Minister Designate for Defence.

8. Bello Goronyo– Mr. Goronyo is a lawyer and politician from Sokoto state.

He had his LLB from the Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto state and also has a Masters in Energy Security from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, and a Masters in Business Management and Leadership from the London Graduate School , in the U.K.

He will be the Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation in the Federal Executive Council.

9. Mairiga Mahmoud– she is the replacement to Maryam Shetty. A lawyer from Kano state, she will be the Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Federal Executive Council.

The Ministerial appointee for Kaduna state is already designated to the Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management pending whether Governor El Rufai will be reconfirmed.