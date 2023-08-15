The presidency has officially declared that there will be no increase in petroleum product prices at the present moment.

President Bola Tinubu is confident, based on the current data and reports available to him, that Nigeria can sustain its existing pricing model.

This decision supports the ongoing commitment to the deregulation policy, emphasizing swift and efficient measures to address any inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream sectors of the Petroleum industry.

“The presidency says there is no increase in petroleum product prices at this time as the President is convinced based on the information before him that, Nigeria can maintain current pricing without reversing our deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream Petroleum sector.”

The move aims to strike a balance between market realities and the welfare of Nigerian citizens.

See post from NTA

News Flash The presidency says there is no increase in petroleum product prices at this time as the President is convinced based on the information before him that, Nigeria can maintain current pricing without reversing our deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing… pic.twitter.com/h3ZAXNbpPK — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) August 15, 2023

The Forces Behind Presidency’s Decision on Fuel Prices?

While the presidency remarks have not specially said subsidy is being returned, Nairametrics opines, any move to interfere with market forces is a potential subsidy.

This could be in the form of tax reductions, incentives, or removal of regulatory fees that add to fuel prices.

In a bid to address the escalating cost of goods and services faced by Nigerians, the presidency recently announced its decision to maintain the current petroleum product pricing. This move, by many, is being seen as a reaction to the economic hardship coined “premium shege” on social media, a Pidgin English monicker for “premium hardship.”

The country has grappled with soaring prices of goods and services, primarily due to the double impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the naira. Rising global crude oil prices have further compounded fears, making many Nigerians anxious about an even steeper climb in fuel prices.

While these pressures have mounted, the government seemed, until now, without a clear response to the crisis, leaving many Nigerians in suspense.

Critics of the fuel subsidy removal are likely to see this decision as a vindication of their stance. They’ve long accused the government of not fully thinking through the implications of the policy, arguing that it could lead to further economic hardship for the average Nigerian.

Furthermore, there’s a growing sentiment that the presidency’s decision is a strategy to stave off potential nationwide strikes. Labour unions had threatened widespread action against the state of economic affairs.

Although these plans were suspended last month after dialogues with the government, the threat of resumed actions loomed large. It’s probable that the recent announcement by the presidency is an attempt to alleviate some of these pressures and prevent the ignition of nationwide unrest.

Stay with Nairametrics as we continue to monitor this evolving story.