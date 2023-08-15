Exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil resumed on Sunday, according to a Shell spokesperson.

The loadings of the medium sweet grade had been suspended for about a month due to concerns about a potential leak at the export terminal.

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has suspended loadings of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil in July 12, due to a suspected leak at the export terminal

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has confirmed that 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil exports have been halted as a result of this incident.

This decision was made after workers noticed fumes near a single buoy mooring, a floating facility enabling large tankers to anchor offshore and unload cargo.

While Shell verified that injections into the terminal were restricted after the observations, the company did not declare a force majeure.

The definitive cause behind the suspension is set to be ascertained through a combined investigation.

This inquiry will involve company representatives, local community figures, and pertinent government agencies working collaboratively.

Notably, the interruption in the Forcados loadings made Nigeria the second-highest factor in the dip in OPEC’s crude oil production in July, as per a Reuters assessment.