The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has mandated its standby force to intervene with the objective of restoring constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made this announcement while presenting the ECOWAS resolution concerning the recent coup in Niger during an extraordinary meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

It states, “Direct the Committee of the Chief of defence staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

In addition to the call for intervention, ECOWAS has also urged the African Union (AU), partner countries, and relevant institutions to support the resolution put forth by the sub-regional organization.

The resolution says, “Call on the African Union to endorse all the decisions taken by the ECOWAS authority on the situation in Niger.

“Further call on all partner countries and institutions including the United Nations to support ECOWAS, in its effort to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order, in conformity with its normative instruments.

“Direct the President of the Commission to monitor the implementation of the sanctions.”

ECOWAS conveyed its disappointment as all efforts to engage in dialogue with the military junta in Niger have been consistently rejected by the leaders of the coup.

It noted thus, “Noted that all diplomatic efforts made by ECOWAS, in resolving the crisis have been defiantly repelled by the military leadership of the Republic of Niger.

“The taking note of the expiration of the one-week ultimatum given for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger decide as follows”

Furthermore, ECOWAS vehemently denounced the ongoing detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members, deeming it unacceptable.

“Further condemns the condition in which President Bazoum is being detained and holds the CNSP fully and solely responsible for the safety, security and physical integrity of President Bazoum, members of his family and government.

“Uphold all measures and principles agreed upon by the extraordinary Summit held on Niger on 30th July 2023.”

However, the commission restated its commitment to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.