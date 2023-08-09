Ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has introduced a new feature that allows riders to book their rides 72 hours (3 days) ahead of the trip.

Until now, users could only book a ride when they are set to go out and would have to wait some minutes for the driver to arrive.

Bolt said with the new feature called ‘Scheduled Rides’ passengers will be saved the stress of finding a ride when they are about to go out.

According to the company, with the new feature, passengers no longer need to worry about availability during peak hours or crowded events.

This would also help the passengers to avoid paying high prices during a surge period.

The feature

Announcing the new feature via a statement released on Wednesday, Bolt said:

“ Scheduled Rides is the latest addition to Bolt’s platform, designed to meet the evolving needs of its valued passengers. This innovative feature allows users to book a ride up to 72 hours in advance, ensuring a seamless travel experience without the last-minute stress of finding a ride.

“The new feature will also be valuable for business customers; who will use Ride Booker on their Bolt Business account to reserve rides for work-related trips or book the same for their business guests.

“ Key Benefits of Scheduled Rides Include can effortlessly schedule their rides up to 3 days ahead of time, allowing them to plan their journeys in advance and focus on other important tasks. Passengers can choose their preferred category and add special instructions for drivers, making each trip personalized to their unique requirements.

“ With utmost emphasis on punctuality, this new feature is designed to prioritize timely rides for our passengers, thus ensuring that they reach their destinations on time, every time. Bolt offers Scheduled Rides without surge pricing, giving passengers peace of mind with transparent and predictable fares. ”

Commenting on the new feature, Country Manager for Bolt in Nigeria, Yahaya Mohammed, said:

“As a business, we value our consumers’ feedback, and as such we are happy to introduce the Scheduled Rides feature, marking yet another milestone in our commitment to enhancing the overall passenger experience. This reflects our dedication to providing our users with maximum convenience and reliability.”

How it works

Open the Bolt app and enter your destination as usual.

Select “Schedule Ride” and choose your desired pickup date and time.

Confirm your booking, and you’re all set!