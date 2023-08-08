The fourth edition of the AFEX Code Cash Crop grand finale is set to hold on August 12th, 2023, at the Landmark event centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This Pan-African event which will mark the trailing edge of this year’s Code Cash Crop Iteration is designed to bring together innovators, market players, and ag-enthusiasts in the fields of technology, finance, and agriculture across Africa to discuss industry issues, growth opportunities, and trends that will scale market-led solutions.

As with the last three editions, code Cash Crop is serving as a well-functioning platform model that initiates dialogues and discussions about promoting sustainable food systems in Africa.

This year’s theme, “Scaling Market-Led Solutions”, prioritizes a market-driven approach that meets the needs of the various players in the value chain, from increasing the reach and impact of market-based approaches to improving food security and nutrition to reducing the environmental impact of food production and improve the health of people and ecosystems.

The event has a carefully selected agenda of interactives, panel discussions, networking sessions, pitch storms, exhibitions, cocktail arena, and other fun-filled activities that will avail you the opportunity to:

Engage in conversations that will help you learn new innovations and skills

Witness 6 finalists pitch solutions for an opportunity to win $22,000 among other incentives

Meet prospective investors and industry top experts

Network with innovators across Africa and more.

The Grand Finale will also feature a series of conversations on topics touching on principles of innovation, sustainability, and impact. Here’s a sneak peek at the incredible lineup of speakers sharing their knowledge and expertise live at the event:

Yinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School,

Jude Dike, Co-Founder, GetEquity

Joel Ogunsola, CEO Prunedge

Sikemi Tayo, CTO, KITWorks, Innovations

Adédèjì Olowe, Founder Lendsqr

Hakeem Onasanya, Head of Startups, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)

Gecheo Nixon, Senior Program Officer – Digital Systems & Solutions for Agriculture-AGRA

If you are in the mood for a weekend filled with opportunities for networking, learning, and fun and exciting conversations about food, mark your calendars for the Code Cash Crop grand finale.

We’ve got all the details on one of the best Saturdays you won’t want to miss! Register here. Attendance is free.