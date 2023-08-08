Niger’s military junta has named Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, former minister of Economy and Finance, as the country’s new Prime Minister.

A spokesman for the coup plotters announced national television late on Monday night, which is coming two weeks after the military took over power in Niger.

The new Prime Minister, Lamine Zeine, previously held the position of Minister of Economy and Finance under the presidency of Mamadou Tandja until his removal in 2010, and more recently served as an economist at the African Development Bank in Chad as local Nigerien media reports.

In Case You Missed It

In late July, the military ousted the President, Mohamed Bazoum, who had been democratically elected and suspended the constitution of the country.

In response to the coup, ECOWAS had called for the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and Government of the Republic of Niger.

The West African leaders rejected any form of purported resignation by President Bazoum and declared him the only recognized and elected President by ECOWAS, the African Union, and the international community.

‘‘In this regard, only official acts of President Bazoum or his duly-mandated officials will be recognized by ECOWAS,’’

“The leaders expressed strong condemnation of the attempted overthrow of constitutional order in Niger, and the illegal detention of President Bazoum, as well as members of his family and government.”

An ultimatum from ECOWAS to the coup plotters to reinstate Bazoum or risk a military intervention had expired on Sunday.

Prime ministers from ECOWAS member countries will convene in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 to deliberate on the subsequent course of action.