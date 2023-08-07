The Senate on Monday evening approved the confirmation of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, as cabinet members after a week of intense grilling for some of the candidates.

The upper legislative chamber, however, withheld the confirmation of the remaining nominees namely former Governor of Kaduna State; Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State), as they are said to still be undergoing security clearance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which all but 3 were approved.

The confirmation comes over a week after Tinubu’s transmission of a 28-member list to the senate for confirmation on July 27.

This is a developing story…