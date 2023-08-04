The Nigerian Navy has reacted to the interception and arrest of a vessel carrying stolen crude oil by Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) in the Koko, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday.

The Navy countered the allegation and said that MT Praisel was approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to load 1,114,721 Litres of High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) from Greenmac Energy Storage/Tarus Jetty Koko from July 26 to August 8, 2023.

This was made known in a statement issued on Friday by the Navy’s Director of Information, Commodore AO Ayo-Vaughan, who opposed the notion that the vessel was acting without authorisation.

What the Nigerian Navy is saying

The statement reads, “MT PRAISEL, was duly approved by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to load 1,114,721 Litres of High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) from Greenmac Energy Storage/Tarus Jetty Koko from 26 July-8 August 2023.

“In-line with Standard Operating Procedure, SOP and to ensure strict compliance with the NMDPRA approval, NN personnel were deployed onboard to monitor the discharge of the product by MT PRAISEL at a facility at Bonny.

“The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to publications and news reports in the media on the arrest of Motor Tanker (MT) PRAISEL by a private security outfit, Tantita Security Service Limited (TSSL) for suspected illegal oil Bunkering.

“The publication further alleged that the vessel was escorted by a Nigerian Navy (NN) boat and it averred that TSSL’s operation had the backing of the National Security Adviser and Chief of the Naval Staff.

"In line with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and to ensure strict compliance with the NMDPRA approval, NN personnel were deployed onboard to monitor the discharge of the product by MT PRAISEL at a facility at Bonny."

According to the Navy, on August 2, 2023, TSSL claimed to act on intelligence and alleged that the vessel was laden with stolen crude oil.

The security outfit was said to have then approached an element of Operation DELTA SAFE to board the vessel in order to verify the allegedly stolen product.

It added, “Accordingly, the Nigerian Navy directed the vessel to Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS anchorage for further investigation of the product onboard.

“The samples of the product onboard MT PRAISEL were collected on Thursday 3 August 2023 by 5 agencies including NNPCL, NMDPRA and also TSSL in line with laid procedures for laboratory test and verification of the claim.”

What you should know

Tantita Security outfit is a private security company owned by Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo, an ex-Niger Delta agitator who recently signed a contract with the Federal Government to protect oil pipelines.

The 1,117-tonne vessel purportedly intercepted was carrying about 8,100 barrels of crude, the security outfit said.

There had been reports that a vessel, MT Praisel carrying crude oil suspected to have been stolen had been intercepted in the Koko area of Delta State by the Tanita Security Services.

Operatives of the Tantita Security said the vessel, tagged MT Praisel, was flying a Togolese flag and was being escorted by a Navy boat led by a senior naval commander.

The Tanita operatives said they were met with resistance from the navy boat escorting the vessel, and that the naval commander threatened to deal decisively with them; but the private operatives said they refused to back down.

According to them, they eventually contacted the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who authorised them to inspect the vessel.

Upon entrance into the ship, the security company said it noticed that the vessel was authorised to carry products by the navy but did not have any approvals from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.