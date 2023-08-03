President Bola Tinubu submitted a list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation. Among them is Dr. Tunji Alausa, a Nephrologist and founder of the Kidney Care Center in the United States.

Dr Tunji obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Lagos in 1993 and has since become a board-certified Nephrologist.

Between 1997 and 2001, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where he held the position of Chief Medical Resident, responsible for coordinating training programs for interns and residents as well as serving as an Attending Physician.

Following his tenure at CCH, Dr. Alausa became an Assistant Professor at Rush University Medical School before pursuing specialized training in Nephrology and Hypertension at the prestigious Medical College of Wisconsin from July 2002 to June 2004.

Additionally, he underwent Residency Training in Internal Medicine at both the Royal Bolton Hospital and the University of Newcastle in the United Kingdom from 1995 to 1997.

Alausa’s remarkable contributions to these communities include creating substantial job opportunities for various stakeholders and assembling a dedicated team of professionals who share his vision and mission across the United States.

In 2007 and 2012, Dr. Alausa was named one of America’s Best Physicians.

Philanthropic efforts

He has made significant contributions to underserved communities by providing optimal care for patients with chronic kidney disease and creating employment opportunities for stakeholders. His philanthropic efforts have earned him numerous awards, and he has published several medical papers, with some appearing in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Alausa, as a member of the Eko Club International Medical mission, has been at the forefront of leading multiple missions from the US to Lagos State.

In addition to his involvement with the Eko Club International, which represents Lagos indigenes in the diaspora, he is also an active member of Lagosians of Chicago, an association that brings together Lagos indigenes residing in Chicago, Illinois, USA.