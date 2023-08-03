In the heart of Africa’s gold-rich region, Ghana – Ibrahim Mahama, an influential business leader and founder of Engineers & Planners, stands tall as one of Ghana’s most successful entrepreneurs in the mining industry.

With a conglomerate of ventures under his belt, Mahama has become a driving force in the economic landscape of West Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama’s background

Born in 1971 in the Piase-Northern region of Ghana, Ibrahim Mahama’s roots are deeply entrenched in a renowned Ghanaian family. Notably, his elder brother, John Dramani Mahama, served as the President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017, significantly impacting the nation’s history.

Ibrahim’s parents, Emmanuel Adama Mahama and Joyce Tamakloe played their roles in Ghana’s development. His father was the first Minister of State of the Northern Region under the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He went to the United Kingdom, where he pursued his education at the prestigious College of North London. However, he dropped out of the college and returned to Ghana in 1997 to create his company.

Business venture

Established in 1997, Mahama’s Engineers & Planners (E & P) is the largest indigenous-owned and independent mining company in West Africa.

With over 4000 employees, the company is actively involved in various mining projects, including the Damang and Tarkwa mines owned by South African mining giant Gold Fields, according to data from the company.

The company also takes on satellite projects across Ghana, ranging from road construction to civil engineering.

Mahama’s pioneering efforts extend beyond Ghana’s borders. His company played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Liberian economy after decades of civil war, securing a contract to mine iron ore for Arcelor Mittal in Yekepa, Liberia.

This feat earned him the prestigious African Industrialist of the Year award at the African Achievers’ Award in London in 2018.

Diversifying his business interests, Mahama is the proud owner of Man Bosch Ghana Limited (MBG), which represents Renault Trucks in Ghana, after previously representing MAN DIESEL Trucks.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Dzata Cement, Ghana’s largest cement processing plant, boasting an annual capacity of 2.6 million tons.

The facility, which commenced operations in August 2021, has provided numerous job opportunities, creating a positive impact on the local economy.

Philanthropy

Aside from his business ventures, Ibrahim Mahama is deeply committed to philanthropy and giving back to society.

Devastated by the loss of his mother to cancer, he co-founded the Joyce Tamakloe Cancer Foundation, raising awareness and funds for hospitals in Ghana to fight against cancer, reports revealed.

Mahama’s charity efforts extend to various causes, reflecting his dedication to improving the lives of those in need.

Moreover, Mahama’s dedication to empowering Ghanaians and Africans has earned him recognition and respect from heads of state across the continent.

He firmly believes in the potential of African talent and works tirelessly to enhance local businesses and promote the concept of local content in Africa.

Mahama’s generosity knows no bounds, as he extends a helping hand to educational institutions like the Presbyterian Senior High School, PRESEC – LEGON. In June 2023, he donated 500 bags of cement to support the school’s project, demonstrating his commitment to education and nation-building.

As Ghana’s mining giant and quintessential entrepreneur, Ibrahim Mahama’s journey exemplifies the potential for success and growth within the African continent.

His achievements in the mining industry, coupled with his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and nation-building, position him as an inspiring figure, shaping the future of Africa’s business landscape.

Recently, his E&P company signed a $230m Caterpillar equipment financing with the Mansour Group of Dubai and Egypt.