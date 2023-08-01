In a stunning turn of events, Rick Cohen, the 71-year-old owner of Symbotic, a warehouse automation firm in partnership with Walmart, has witnessed a remarkable surge in his net worth, soaring by a whopping $8.5 billion in just one day.

This substantial increase now places his net worth at an impressive $27.8 billion, up from his previous worth of $19.3 billion.

Even though you may have never heard of him before, Rick Cohen is one of America’s most successful CEOs having built his family’s third-generation business from a regional player to a powerhouse.

Why Rick Cohen gained $8.5 billion in 24hrs?

The surge in Rick Cohen’s net worth can be attributed to the remarkable performance of Symbotic, which experienced a remarkable 50% surge in stock value after the firm’s latest earnings report. Symbotic’s share price closed at $63.54 a 50.64% increase from the previous opening at $46.17 on July 31, 2023.

This uptick in value-added a whopping $8.5 billion to Cohen’s net worth, as indicated by Forbes’ estimations.

This increase not only highlights Cohen’s business acumen but also appraises the strength of industrial robotics in the market.

Symbotic’s Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ernst, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the recent quarter’s results, stating,

“ We are pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue growth and record operating margin, as we initiated six new system deployments and completed the commissioning of one system.”

He also mentioned that a new systems sales contract with GreenBox has boosted the company’s contracted backlog to an impressive $23 billion, catering to the increasing demand for leading automation on an outsourced basis.

Furthermore, Symbotic Chairman and CEO, Rick Cohen, spoke about the strategic vision behind the GreenBox joint venture, adding over $500 billion to Symbotic’s annual total addressable market.

Rick Cohen’s business background

Rick Cohen’s journey to success began with building his family’s grocery distribution business, C&S Wholesale Grocery, into the eighth-largest private company.

However, it is the success of Symbotic that has propelled his net worth to new heights.

Symbotic, originally founded to address Cohen’s own distribution challenges with C&S, gained significant traction after going public in 2022 through a SPAC deal sponsored by SoftBank, with Walmart as one of its prominent customers.

The company’s revenue surged from approximately $250 million in the 2021 fiscal year to an impressive $312 million today.

Cohen’s visionary leadership and foresight in recognizing the growing gap in customer expectations and supply chain distribution led him to the path of AI-powered robotics.

Expanding its partnership with Walmart in May 2022 to include all 42 of the retailing giant’s distribution centers, Symbotic’s growth trajectory has been fueled further. Besides Walmart, Symbotic counts major players like Albertsons and Target as its customers, in addition to Cohen’s own C&S.

The growing importance of automation in supply chains has been highlighted by McKinsey in a report stating that the potential of automated smart robots is vast.

Particularly as the industrial robotics industry continues to evolve, there are significant opportunities for African billionaires to tap into this rapidly growing sector.

With the increasing adoption of automation in supply chains, there is a growing demand for innovative robotics solutions to optimize operations and enhance efficiency.

As the global economy evolves, embracing automation is crucial for maintaining competitiveness in various sectors. African businesses can harness the power of robotics to optimize supply chains, reduce operating costs, and enhance overall productivity.