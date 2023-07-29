Nestle Nigeria Plc reported a pre-tax loss of N86.5 billion in the second quarter of the year ended June 30, 2023.

The losses contributed to wiping our Q1 profits taking its half-year profits to N61.6 billion one of the worst performance in years.

Nestle Nigeria’s losses are mainly due to a forex loss of N123.7 billion which impacted its profits.

Key highlights for Q2 2023

Revenue N123.79 billion +19.2%

Gross profit N55.6 billion +50.6%

Operating profit N32.1 billion +62.5%

Finance cost N121.6 billion +2547%

Pre-tax losses of N86.5 billion -644%

Total debts N299.7 billion vs N172.7 billion (2023 Q1)

Working capital N61.9 billion vs N97.9 billion (2023 Q1)

Gross profit margin 41% vs 32.9% YoY

Operating profit margin 24% vs 17.6%

Retained earnings -N49 billion

Net assets wiped out now -N48.6 billion

Insights– Nestle Nigeria’s result was mostly impacted by foreign exchange losses which printed at a whopping N123.7 billion during the quarter.