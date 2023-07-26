Should you be thinking of raising capital through bond issuance, working with a business advisor offers several advantages, some of which include;

Expertise and Experience: Business advisors specialized in bond issuance programs possess in-depth knowledge and experience in this field. They often understand the intricacies of the bond market, its regulatory requirements, and best practices. Their expertise can thus guide you through the entire process, ensuring that you make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls. Strategic Guidance: Taking on the services of a business advisor for your bond issuance can help you develop a well–defined strategy. By assessing your financial needs, and evaluating going market conditions, they can help you identify the optimal timing, structure and most appealing offerings for issuing a bond. This strategic guidance maximizes your chances of achieving your funding goals whilst minimizing any perceived risks. Access to a Network of Key Players and Investors: Advisors who regularly work in the bond market typically have a pre-established network of investors, underwriters, and other key stakeholders. They thus can leverage these connections to help you identify potential parties and investors who might interested in your offering thus greatly increasing your chances of success by enhancing the visibility and attractiveness of your program. Financial Analysis and Due Diligence: Bond issuance programs require thorough financial analysis and due diligence. A business advisor can assist in preparing financial models, assessing your organization’s initial creditworthiness, and conducting extensive due diligence on your financial statements. Their expertise ensures that you present accurate and compelling financial information to potential investors. Regulatory Compliance: Bond issuance programs are subject to various legal and regulatory requirements. A business advisor can help you navigate these complex regulations, ensuring that you comply with all necessary disclosures, filings, and reporting obligations. This helps you avoid legal issues and maintain transparency and a credible standing with both your co-parties to the program and investors. Negotiation Support: During the bond issuance process, negotiations with underwriters, legal advisors, and other parties are a necessary evil. Business advisors can however provide valuable support during these negotiation windows, helping you secure favorable terms, pricing, and conditions for your bond offering. Risk Mitigation: Bond issuance involves risks, including interest rate fluctuations, market volatility, and credit rating considerations. A business advisor can assist in assessing and mitigating these risks by developing risk management strategies, exploring hedging options, and providing insights into market conditions. Their guidance helps you make informed decisions that protect your organization’s financial interests. Continued Support: Beyond the bond issuance program itself, a business advisor can provide pre-support and ongoing support and guidance to your company. They also assist with ongoing investor relations, monitoring market conditions, evaluating refinancing options, and helping to optimize your company’s capital structure where need be. Long term partnerships with Business Advisors can be valuable in managing your organization’s financial health and helping you exploit growth opportunities that might have been previously unknown to you.

Overall, working with a business advisor in a bond issuance program offers expertise, strategic guidance, access to networks, and ongoing support.

Their involvement enhances your chances of a successful bond offering, better-negotiated terms, and effective management of your organization’s financial position to better improve your chances at an over-subscribed bond offer.

Brain Essien is a certified financial analyst and business process consultant, with expertise in business plan formulation and pitch deck design, brand management, digital marketing, crowd/private equity and seed fund brokerage.

mcbrainandcompany@gmail.com. +234703-444-6041