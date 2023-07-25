The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned that if the Federal Government does not adhere to its timeline of devising concrete palliatives to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerian citizens, necessary actions will be taken.

On Monday, July 25, the TUC President, Festus Osifo told the Press in Abuja, that the Federal Government had said that it needed 8 weeks to come up with solutions to ease the negative effects of the removal of fuel subsidy removal.

According to Osifo, calculating 8 weeks from when the FG asked for the deadline, the time given elapses by August 19 and if nothing is done by that date, the Union will have no choice but to take action to protect Nigerians from the government.

Focus on cutting governance costs

While addressing the press, Osifo also said that after the fuel subsidy was removed, the Union was called in to have conversations with the Federal Government and several committees have been set up to address the cost of governance, cash transfers for Nigerians as well as providing alternatives to petrol, and refinery rehabilitation.

However, focusing on the cost of governance, Osifo said the government needs to ensure that they are making the same sacrifice that the masses are currently experiencing. He said:

“We have exceeded the belt holes while those in government have continuously increased their largesse. They must lead by example, the executive, legislative and judiciary arms government must lead from the front and Nigerians will follow them from behind.

“But a situation they are pushing a lot Nigerians into poverty line while they are living in opulence, we will not allow that to happen If the National Assembly cannot give clear-cut justification of what they doing, we will lead the entire Nigerian masses to besiege the chambers because for us we think that injury to one is an injury to all.”

According to Osifo, the solutions provided by the Tinubu-led government should include three objectives:

Reduction in the cost of governance

Cheaper energy alternatives like compressed natural gas (CNG)

Palliatives to ease the economic burden on Nigerians

What you should know

On July 18, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the CNG agreement, if already in place would have created a cheaper alternative (N100/litre) for poor Nigerians who do not have the luxury of paying for fuel at higher prices.

However, the further increase in fuel pump prices while the CNG agreement is still being consummated is an affront to Nigerians.