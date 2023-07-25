Retired workers in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) urged the Federal Government to include its members in the proposed palliatives to cushion the economic hardship of the removal of fuel subsidy.

This was disclosed by its President Mr Godwin Abumisi, on Monday in Abuja.

The association noted that the inclusion in the proposed palliatives was imperative due to the vulnerability of its members.

Removal

The NUP President, Mr Godwin Abumisi commended the government for the removal of subsidy, adding that the inclusion in the proposed palliatives was imperative due to the vulnerability of its members.

They added the Tinubu administration should not forget them as it unfolds plans to cushion the economic hardship that the removal of the fuel subsidy has brought upon the people of Nigeria, saying:

“The NUP wishes to categorically state and remind the Federal Government that pensioners must be included in the planned palliatives package, being one of the low-income earners in the country.

“There is no gainsaying that the removal of the fuel subsidy has further impoverished and pauperised the vulnerable Nigeria pensioners like other vulnerable groups of persons in our society who are always struggling and battling for survival.

“We believe that if the proposed palliatives are religiously implemented to the letter on record time devoid of the usual bureaucratic bottlenecks, it will go a long way to calm down frayed nerves of the obvious angry Nigerians,” he said.

Cash Transfer

The NUP also noted that for FG to achieve its objective of the cash transfer to the poor, it must consider unions/associations would have the records/statistics (database) of their members resident in both urban and rural areas, he said:

“The leaders of the unions/bodies who are very visible could be easily held responsible and accountable in the event of any infractions or shortchanging of their members in accessing such funds.

“Pensioners across the board must also be considered for the proposed six months tax-free payment to public servants for six months as well as the payment of all outstanding liabilities to public/civil servants.

Liabilities

He revealed that the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners under PTAD were being owed various pension liabilities, including the 2015 pension increment which the union has been consistently pressing for its payment but to no avail.

The NUP president also noted that its members under the Contributory (Mandatory) Pension Scheme have been short-changed 15% of the 2007 pension review, citing that 33% of the 2010 pension review was also short-changed, while there was an omission of the 2015 pension review and the consequential adjustment of 2019.

“We believe whole-heartedly that if the above pension reviews are paid to our members as part of the proposed palliatives, it will go a long way to ameliorate the living conditions of our members,”