Nigeria’s foremost and leading National Microfinance Bank, Accion Microfinance Bank, has bagged three 2023 prestigious awards based on its excellent performance on exceptional service delivery and leadership in the sector.

The awards categories won by the Bank are: ‘African Leadership Microfinance Brand of the Year 2023’ by the African Business Leadership Award (ABLA); ‘Most Socially Responsible Microfinance Bank 2023’ by the Global Economics and ‘Most Customer Centric Microfinance Bank, Nigeria 2023’ by the International Finance Award 2023 respectively.

These awards are recognitions and testaments of the Bank’s commitment to its mission and vision of transforming and empowering lives and businesses most sustainably and ethically in Nigeria.

The Bank dedicates the awards to its valued customers, employees, the Board, and other stakeholders who are the essence of its existence. Indeed, this is an honor and a push for the Bank to do more in empowering businesses and lives across the country.

Established in 2006, Accion MFB Limited began operations in May 2007 upon obtaining the Central Bank of Nigeria license and has continuously empowered and supported business owners in Nigeria over the years.

Accion Microfinance Bank prides itself in consistently delivering on its promises of enabling a bright future for its customers while being a socially responsible citizen to communities. As a leader in the microfinance sector, Accion MFB offers an array of customer-centric financial solutions through its digital channels; even as its constant champions and drives the implementation of initiatives related to social impacts.