Twitter’s Chief, Elon Musk has completed his rebranding of Twitter to ‘X’ by changing its popular bird logo to the Letter ‘X’.

As part of the rebranding moves, the company has launched a new website ‘x.com’ which redirects to Twitter once clicked.

Musk has also posted a picture of Twitter’s headquarters, showing it has been rebranded to ‘X’.

Musk also reportedly sent an email last night to Twitter employees telling them the company would become X, and that it was the last time he would email from a Twitter address.

Announcing the rebranding in a Tweet, Musk said: “Soon, we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand, and gradually, all the birds.

X is the future

Unveiling the company’s vision for the rebranded company, Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino, said:

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing in life or business that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfil our great potential. X will do that and more.

“We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.”

According to here, there’s no limit to the transformation that would be witnessed by the company. She added that X would be the platform that can deliver “everything”.

Users react

The rebranding is, however, generating mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some are applauding the change, others are berating Musk for changing the company’s name.

Some are insisting that despite the name change, they will continue to know and call the platform Twitter.

“Twitter will be known as X but I’ll keep calling it Twitter. Google rebranded to Alphabet. Who the fuck says Alphabet,” one user said.

The rebranding comes as one of the biggest changes Elon Musk has introduced to Twitter since he took over the company in October last year.

Musk has been introducing several policies, some of which include the cancellation of the legacy verification and the introduction of a monthly subscription for the blue tick.