The latest movie sensation, “Barbie,” has raked in an impressive $155 million in ticket sales at the North American box office.

However, the Nigerian market showed a more modest response, with the movie garnering N39 million over the weekend.

Data tracked by Nairametrics revealed that “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, earned N39,354,233 during its first week in Nigerian cinemas.

Despite the relatively lower figure, the movie ranked first in ticket sales for the weekend, surpassing “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” by over N7 million.

Why did Barbie generate N39 million in ticket sales?

Barbie’s N39 million ticket sales follow the movie’s premiere in Nigeria.

The pink carpet event saw a grand turnout of the country’s finest celebrities at Film House Cinemas Nigeria, where they dressed up in their best “Barbie Girls” and “Just Kens” outfits. Celebrities such as Saskay, Diane Russett, and Tacha graced the occasion with their presence.

Prior to the premiere, Filmhouse Cinema hosted a Barbie-themed brunch party at the Art Hotel, generating excitement and anticipation ahead of the movie’s release on July 21, 2023.

Internationally, “Barbie” achieved significant success, earning a remarkable $182 million from 69 territories, contributing to a staggering $337 million global weekend box office revenue.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” has surpassed other notable releases such as “The Super Mario Bros Movie” and various Marvel films, becoming the biggest opening of the year.

Barbie’s backstory

The movie’s triumphant performance can be attributed, in part, to its substantial marketing budget of $150 million, as reported by Variety.

The production budget was estimated at $145 million, according to an interview with director Greta Gerwig published in Forbes.

Warner Bros’ marketing department played a crucial role in promoting “Barbie,” forging partnerships with various products that resonate with the movie’s themes.

From a bright fuchsia Xbox for STEM Barbie to a $1,350 Balmain cropped hoodie, the marketing efforts were diverse and creative.

Notably, the movie also sparked real-life experiences, including a bookable Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu through Airbnb and a themed boat cruise in the Boston area.

Greta Gerwig, the talented director behind “Barbie,” had been working on the movie project since December 2016.

Initially, Amy Schumer was slated to star, but creative differences led to her stepping down.

Eventually, in January 2019, Margot Robbie was confirmed to take on the iconic role of the Mattel doll, while Ryan Gosling joined the cast as Barbie’s plastic partner, Ken, in October 2021.

As the Warner Bros film “Barbie” continues to triumph at the box office, it serves as a symbol of resurgence for Hollywood cinemas amid the ongoing Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike.

The movie’s success stands out as a bright spot amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the entertainment industry.