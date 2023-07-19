The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment was made via a statement on the organization’s website.

According to the statement. Dr Aduloju will take over from the current CEO Mr Ijaiye who will complete two terms on 31st December 2023.

NESG’s statement

The statement reads,

“The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) proudly announces the appointment of Dr Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024.

Dr Aduloju, who currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Fellow for Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness, will succeed the esteemed CEO, Mr. ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, upon the completion of his two-term tenure.”

Career and education background of NESG’s new CEO

Before this appointment, Dr. Aduloju currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization where he has contributed significantly to progress and innovation in diverse sectors of the economy.

Dr. Aduloju has also held several positions in governance such as special adviser to Presidents Obasanjo and Yar ’Adua and head of NESG ‘s public and private leadership forum.

The statement comments on his educational background thus,

“Dr Tayo Aduloju, with an illustrious academic background as an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, possesses the ideal qualifications to lead NESG through its upcoming phase.”

“Notably, Dr. Aduloju holds several distinguished accolades, including the Walden University 2022 Citizens Award for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. He has earned a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Economic Policy and Public Administration.”

The newly appointed CEO is also an alumnus of the J.F Kennedy School of Governance at Harvard University.

About the NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit economic development think-tank committed to advancing economic reforms in Nigeria.

Since 1996, it has fostered collaboration, partnerships, and engagement with the private sector through research and programs.

Over time, it has emerged to be the leading platform for public and private sector engagement in the country.

Dr. Tayo Aduloju will be the organization’s sixth CEO and his tenure begins on Jan 1st, 2024.