Cold calling potential investors can be a quick and effective way to introduce your business and secure investment opportunities.

But in some ways make this less distasteful. Here are some steps to follow when cold-calling a potential investor:

1. Research and Identify Target Investors: Conduct thorough research to identify potential investors who are a good fit for your business. Look for investors who have shown interest in your industry, have invested in similar ventures, or have a track record of supporting early-stage startups. Make a list of these investors along with their contact information.

2. Prepare Your Pitch: Craft a compelling and concise pitch that highlights the unique value proposition of your business. Clearly articulate the problem you are trying to solve, your target market, your competitive advantage, and the potential return on your prospect’s investment. Tailor your pitch to address the specific interests and investment criteria of each investor on your list.

3. Plan and Practice: Before making the cold call, plan what you wish to say and anticipate possible questions or objections. Practice your pitch continually and be prepared to deliver it confidently and concisely every time. Rehearse common scenarios to ensure you can handle different responses from potential investors.

4. Make the Call: When making the cold call, be respectful of the investor’s time. Introduce yourself and your company briefly and explain the purpose of your call. Ask if they have a few minutes to discuss your business opportunity.

If they are unavailable, ask for an appropriate time to call back or schedule a meeting. Hold on sending in your Pitch until it becomes unavoidable to do so. Remember, it’s important to build a bond first.

5. Engage in a Conversation-type pitch: Droning on like an automaton might save you and your prospect some time but it will also make you sound nervous and want to get the discussion over with as quickly as possible.

Thus, it is important to skew the pitch in a conversation-like manner where you might as one or two open-ended questions to see if they are following your explanations and understand the picture you are trying to paint.

Ask them to stop you for clarity at any point in the discussion as this shows that they are actively listening to you and have some level of interest in what you are selling.

Listen actively to their responses and show genuine interest in their perspective. Do not argue with them for any reason and make every idea they pass along seem well received and noted down.

6. Address Questions and Objections Politely: Be prepared to address any questions or objections raised by the potential investor politely and remember that ‘you’ called them and not the other way around, thus be prepared for a cold response, at least, in the opening seconds of the pitch.

Anticipate common concerns and have well-thought-out responses that provide reassurance and demonstrate your understanding of the business landscape and your company’s abilities to handle any challenges that may come up along the way.

7. Show Them the Money: Just as important as your explanations and understanding of your business process is, it is similarly important to get to the exit plan for your investors as quickly as possible and how much they stand to make if they invest in your idea or business.

Talking too much about the business or the industry is of little use to them if you do not show them where, at the end of this journey with you, the money begins to materialize.

Thus, lead them to the end of the rainbow in the quickest, happiest steps possible, and be concise on the potential returns.

8. Follow-Up: After the call, send a follow-up email expressing your gratitude for their time and reiterating the key points discussed. If they expressed interest in your business, provide any additional information they may require, such as a pitch deck, business plan, and financial projection. Make these as concise as possible and picturesque as you can.

9. Maintain Relationships: Even if the potential investor is not immediately interested, maintain a professional and courteous relationship. Keep them updated on your progress and milestones.

Networking events, industry conferences, and online platforms can also provide opportunities to connect with potential investors and build relationships over time.

Remember, cold-calling potential investors requires persistence and resilience.

Not every call will result in immediate success, but each interaction can provide valuable feedback and insights for future conversations.

Adapt your approach appropriately based on the feedback received and continually refine your pitch and strategy until your goal is achieved.

Sometimes, engaging the services of an expert to either put you through these processes and possible pitfalls to avoid can greatly increase your chances of success in cold calling to pitch your business.

Business Advisors can also help you prepare a compelling pitch document to send during your follow-ups or even pitch alongside you if required to better increase your chances.

In the end, it comes down to persistence, and how much you wish to succeed…

Brain Essien is a certified financial analyst and business process consultant, with expertise in business plan formulation and pitch deck design, brand management, digital marketing, crowd/private equity, and seed fund brokerage.

mcbrainandcompany@gmail.com. +234703-444-6041