The much-awaited 11th Anniversary Sale of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, goes live on Monday, July 17 and shoppers can expect amazing offers, thrills and deals during the three-week-long mega event.

Konga has become the go-to platform and most trusted e-commerce player for millions of Nigerians looking to buy quality products with convenience and at affordable prices. Since inception, the company has stood out for its innovation, focus on customer satisfaction and several outstanding initiatives. From July 17 to August 7, 2023, Konga will be celebrating its customers for 11 years of patronage, rewarding partnership and loyalty. Tagged Thrills, Deals & Trust, Konga will be offering exciting deals across various product categories and much more.

Here is what to expect from the Konga 11th Anniversary Sale.

Thrilling Deals: In the spirit of the 11th Anniversary theme, Konga will be offering shoppers the best-priced deals curated across categories.

Home Revamp: Items cutting across Electronics, Kitchen Appliances and other household upgrade items will go on sale at discounted prices.

Combo Deals: With Combo Deals, shoppers will have the opportunity of purchasing two or more items at the price of one. Bundled items will also feature products across categories, thereby ensuring variety and value for money.

Daily Essentials: From food items such as bags of rice, noodles, cooking oil, beverages, cereals, through condiments such as tomato puree and spices to other Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as toothpaste, detergents, antiseptics, air-fresheners, lotions, cleaning supplies and drinks such as Wine & Spirits, juices and others, Konga customers will have a wide range of best-priced items to choose from.

11k Shop: Shoppers can purchase various items with discounts from 11% and above. The 11k Shop offers a wide range of products, including fashion items, home appliances, gadgets and more.

Tech Community: Tech lovers are in for a treat. Special prices for gadgets such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, printers and scanners, projectors, PC Gaming and game consoles, Home Security devices, WiFi & Networking, cameras, software, accessories and more will be on offer.

IDAN Fashion: During Konga’s 11th anniversary Sale, shoppers can enjoy up to 60% discount on various fashion items, including packages such as 9-5 Fashion Boss, Men Fashion, Women Fashion, Kiddies Fashion, Men Accessories and Women Accessories. Shoppers can take advantage of huge discounts on offer to upgrade their wardrobe with quality fashion items.

Beauty, Health & Personal Care: A wide range of beauty products from the biggest brands such as L’Oréal and others will go on sale at great prices. Also on offer will be discounts on personal grooming items and health products such as supplements.

Parte after Parte: Party lovers can enjoy great deals on Wine & Spirits and other other party items during Konga’s 11th Anniversary Sale. Huge discounts on offer will also afford shoppers an opportunity to stock up on drinks and other party essentials.

18+ Shop: Shoppers can access a range of adult products and have them delivered in convenience to the comfort of their homes.

Content Creator Hub: Content creators can take advantage of discounts on photography gear including cameras and lenses, as well as various lighting equipment.

Fitness Store: During the 11th Anniversary Sale, Konga will offer up to 60% discount on various fitness equipment, including treadmills, weight benches, and dumbbells. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of the discounts to purchase quality personal fitness equipment for their home and office gym.

Flash Sales: Hosted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9am, 12pm, 3pm and 6pm, the best deals for the fastest fingers will be made available during the Konga 11th Anniversary Flash Sales.

KongaNow: An additional perk, KongaNow guarantees shoppers same-day delivery of their orders. Any product marked KongaNow on the Konga website will be delivered within six hours, provided the order is placed before 2pm and is pre-paid.

Konga Prime: A subscription package that offers shoppers unlimited free shipping of their orders, Konga Prime has plans ranging between one and three months at affordable rates.