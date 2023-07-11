The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar fell to as low as N788/.42/$1 on the I&E window at trading Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

This represents a 5.96% depreciation from the previous day’s close of N744/$1.

This is also the lowest the naira has fallen against the dollar on the official I&E window since its inception in 2017. and lowest since the window was revised on June 14, 2023.

Before now, the lowest was N770.38/$1 on the 19th of June 2023 just three days after the new window came into operation.

The exchange rate has traded at an average of about N746/$1 for the last 14 trading days.

Breakdown of data

I&E window – The exchange rate opened at N764.42/$1 and sold to as high as N803/$1. The lowest level in the session was N730/$1.

Forex turnover at the I&E window fell to $68.1 million, a 30.3% decrease from the previous day’s turnover of $97.69 million.

The exchange rate in July was determined by market forces, unlike in June when it was set by CBN. This resulted in a lower total turnover of $569.72 million in the first 7 trading days of July, compared to $905.28 million in the same period in June.

Parallel market – The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar in the parallel market today closed at N800/$1. This is a 1.27% decline from the previous trading session on Monday.

The Nigerian currency lost 0.74% of its value against the US dollar on the crypto P2P exchange market, closing at N796.5/$1.

The previous trading session had seen the Naira exchange at N790.67/$1 on the same market.

The exchange rate between the naira and the British Pound traded at an average of N1030/£1 on July 11, 2023. This indicates a 0.49% decrease from the N1025/£1 recorded in the previous trading session on July 7th, 2023.

External Reserves: As of July 7, the nation’s foreign exchange reserves increased marginally to $34.06 billion, compared to $34.059 billion on the previous day.