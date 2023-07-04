In what looks like an impending faceoff between the leadership of the 10th session of the National Assembly and the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has disassociated the party from the recently announced list of principal officers by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

This follows the announcement of senate leader, house leader and other principal officers by the senate president and house speaker earlier on Tuesday.

This was made known by Adamu at a crucial meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the APC Governors on Tuesday at the party secretariat in Abuja, where he labeled the report a rumour and said the party has not officially stated the presiding officers.

Announcement mere rumour

The APC Chairman said,

“The election of the principal officers of the Senate by the Senate President and Deputy Senate President. The election of the speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and announced and their responsibilities.

“The remaining offices will be determined by the two chambers is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah’s homage.

“I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices. Until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So whatever announcement is done either the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.

“We are going to formally inform you that we are going to have a caucus. For quite a time, there has been no caucus in place. The caucus has been reconstituted according to the constitution of APC. And we will be discussing that with you as governors, you know your states more than we know it. Even if we come from the same state, the leadership is in you as governors.’’

Continuing, the APC chairman disclosed that the party will make an official announcement when the decision on the sharing formula of the principal offices has been determined.

What you should know

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, July 4, Abbas revealed the new principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

Abbas announced Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo) as the House Majority Leader, while Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi) was named the Deputy Majority Leader). Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe) was announced as the Chief Whip of the lower legislative chamber, while Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun) is the Deputy Chief Whip.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had earlier announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as the new majority leader of the 10th senate.

This announcement was made during the senate plenary earlier today. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, has been appointed as the new majority leader.

Other principal officers announced by the Senate President include Senator David Umahi from Ebonyi state as the deputy majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state as the Senate majority whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru as the deputy majority whip.