The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session to begin the new week.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.22% higher to close at 59,338.76 index points as against 59,206.63 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N71 billion to close at N32.308 trillion, 0.22% higher than the N32.237 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,338.76 points

% Day Change: 0.22%

% YTD: +15.78%

Market Cap: N32.308 trillion

Volume Traded: 552.69 million

Value: N13.05 billion

Deals: 8,052

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as Tantalizer (10.00%) led gainers, Unity Bank (-10.00%) led losers while Access Holdings was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume was –11.97% lower than the previous day’s session as 552.69 million units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

Tantalizer, Academy Press, and Ikeja Hotel led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00% each.

Meanwhile, Unity Bank, Japaul Gold, and Veritas Kapital led the top losers’ chart as they lost -10.00%, -9.23%, and -8.70% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 552.69 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 627.87 million from the previous day’s session.

Access Holdings led the chart in terms of volume as 74.60 million units were traded.

BUA Cement (45.40 million) and GTCO (44.83 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, BUA Cement (N3.86 billion) led the chart followed by GTCO (N1.45 billion) and Access Holdings (N1.13 billion) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (shoot) saw mixed results as Zenith Bank (1.56%), and BUA Cement (2.5%) closed positive.

MTN Nigeria (-2.07%) closed negative while BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, and Airtel Africa all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed results as GTCO (3.97%), UBA (2.18%), Access Holdings (2.01%), and Zenith Bank (1.56%) all closed positive while FBN Holdings closed negative as its shares lost -2.31%.