Key Highlights
- President Tinubu will be returning to Nigeria from his short private visit to London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
- There is a report that an advance team has already been dispatched ahead of the President’s arrival.
President Bola Tinubu is expected to return back to the country on Tuesday, June 27, from London, a day before the Sallah celebrations.
This is coming a few days after the president had travelled to London, United Kingdom, on a short private visit from Paris, France, where he participated in a summit.
According to Channels Television, this was confirmed on Sunday by a source close to the Presidency who said barring any last-minute change of plans, the President would spend the Sallah holiday in Lagos.
The source said that an advance team has already been dispatched ahead of the President’s arrival.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics had on Saturday, June 24, 2023, reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had departed Paris, France, where he took part in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’, for London, United Kingdom (UK) for a short private visit.
- The president had earlier been scheduled to return back to Abuja on Saturday, June 24, after his outing.
- Disclosing this in a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, noted that the president will be back on time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.
- Alake in the statement said the president who represented Nigeria well at the event, also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.
- He said, ‘’President Bola Tinubu on Friday concluded his official trip to Paris, France, during which he had an outstanding participation in a summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
- ‘’Aside participating in the summit where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.
- ”The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.
- ‘’President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit. The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.’
