Key Highlights

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return back to the country on Tuesday, June 27, from London, a day before the Sallah celebrations.

This is coming a few days after the president had travelled to London, United Kingdom, on a short private visit from Paris, France, where he participated in a summit.

According to Channels Television, this was confirmed on Sunday by a source close to the Presidency who said barring any last-minute change of plans, the President would spend the Sallah holiday in Lagos.

The source said that an advance team has already been dispatched ahead of the President’s arrival.

