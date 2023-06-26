Kudi Konsult’s success is rooted in its exceptional customer service and personalized attention, setting high standards in the industry.

In this interview, the founder, Iyiola Oyedepo (II), speaks more on the expansion

Interviewer: Iyiola, Kudi Konsult has made significant strides since its establishment in 2016. Could you share with us the inspiration behind this initiative?

Iyiola Oyedepo: Absolutely. We realized there was a pressing need for accessible and affordable business support among Nigerian businesses, especially SMEs. To fill this gap, we created Enterprise Zone, a one-stop shop for all business services, which was a unique solution in our market.

Interviewer: The initial goal of Kudi Konsult was to support 10,000 businesses within five years. But you’ve exceeded that target. What’s the secret behind this success?

Iyiola Oyedepo: I believe it’s our unique selling proposition – offering all business support services under one roof. This comprehensive approach, combined with our team’s expertise and the power of advanced technology, has equipped Nigerian entrepreneurs to compete and succeed in the global market.

Interviewer: Kudi Konsult is renowned for its exceptional customer service. How do you maintain these high standards?

Iyiola Oyedepo: We treat each client as if they are our only ones. We focus on rapid responses, personal attention, and continuously striving to help our clients achieve their goals.

Interviewer: Kudi Konsult is now eyeing expansion across Africa. Can you tell us more about this vision?

Iyiola Oyedepo: Yes, our success in Nigeria has given us the confidence to extend our services across Africa. We believe that our model can empower entrepreneurs across the continent and contribute to Africa’s economic development.

Interviewer: You have mentioned the Kudi Affiliate Program. How has it influenced your market reach?

Iyiola Oyedepo: The Kudi Affiliate Program has been a tremendous driver of our growth. It has allowed us to expand our market reach by making our business support services more accessible to people across Nigeria. We’re proud to have over 200 affiliates who are helping us bring our services to every corner of the country.

Interviewer: You have mentioned partnerships with Fintech companies. How do these collaborations contribute to your mission?

Iyiola Oyedepo: Our partnerships, with some Fintech companies, are indeed a crucial part of our growth strategy. Our collaboration with these companies enables us to simplify and streamline business registration and other associated processes, making it considerably more efficient for businesses to launch and expand. At the same time, these Fintech partners also benefit as they get the opportunity to bundle and sell their business account packages as part of the business registration process. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship that enhances the ease of doing business for our shared clientele.

Interviewer: As Kudi Konsult continues to evolve, how do you ensure the company stays true to its founding mission?

Iyiola Oyedepo: Our core mission has always been to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs and contribute to our nation’s economic growth. This guides every service we offer and every decision we make.

Interviewer: How do you foresee the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa, and what role does Kudi Konsult play in it?

Iyiola Oyedepo: The future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa is promising, with immense untapped potential. Kudi Konsult aims to play a pivotal role by providing comprehensive business support services that will empower entrepreneurs to thrive in their respective markets.

Interviewer: Finally, how does Kudi Konsult adapt to the ever-evolving needs of businesses in the digital age?

Iyiola Oyedepo: We constantly stay abreast of the latest trends and technologies in the business world. This allows us to tailor our services to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital age.