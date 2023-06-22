The Nigerian Exchange ended the trading session with a negative close as the All-Share Index depreciated by -0.19%.

The market capitalization of equities lost N61 billion, resulting in a -0.19% loss from the previous trading session.

LASACO Plc (-10.00%) led the losers while WAPIC Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session to halt the 3-day bullish streak.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded -0.19% lower to close at 59,211.26 index points as against 59,323.95 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N61 billion to close at N32.241 trillion, -0.19% lower than the N32.302 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as NEM Plc (10.00%) led the gainers, LASACO (-10.00%) led the losers while WAPIC Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume also reduced by -4.22% from the previous day’s session as 615.91 million units of shares were traded today.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,211.26 points

Previous ASI: 59,323.95 points

% Day Change: -0.19%

% YTD: +15.53%

Market Cap: N32.241 trillion

Volume Traded: 615.91 million

Value: N6.62 billion

Deals: 7,459

NGX TOP GAINERS

NEM gained 10.00% to close at N6.93 per share

CORNERST gained 9.90% to close at N1.11 per share

SKYAVN gained 9.74% to close at N8.45 per share

WAPIC gained 9.30% to close at N0.94 per share

AFRIPRUD gained 9.09% to close at N6.60 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

LASACO was down by -10.00% to close at N2.34 per share

SOVRENINS was down by -9.84% to close at N0.55 per share

UNITYBNK was down by -9.63% to close at N1.22 per share

NSLTECH was down by -9.52% to close at N0.38 per share

IKEJAHOTEL was down by -9.06% to close at N2.91 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

WAPIC 97,145,059

UBA 48,106,393

UNIVINSURE 43,410,198

TOP 3 BY VALUE