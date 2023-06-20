The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, is reported to currently be in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody in the Makurdi office following an invitation by the anti-corruption agency.

Ortom arrived at the Makurdi zonal office of the commission, located at Alor Gordon Street, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

According to Punch, Ortom, who was a member of the G5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was invited to be questioned concerning an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as an official.

A source said, “Former governor Ortom is currently at our Makurdi zonal office in Benue State. He arrived at about 10 a.m. this morning, and he’s still there now. He was invited over an ongoing investigation concerning alleged misappropriation of funds during his time in office.’’

He is reported to still be in the EFCC office as of the time of this report.

