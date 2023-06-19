Konga extends special offers on Samsung products till June 30, 2023, in response to customer requests and missed opportunities during the Samsung Brand Day.

Customers can enjoy discounted prices, free delivery and installation, and free installation kits for Samsung Consumer Electronics during the extended offer.

Konga’s Mid-Year Shopping Festival, running from May 30 to June 30, 2023, provides the opportunity to take advantage of the ongoing special offers on Samsung products and enjoy same-day delivery through KongaNow.

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has extended till Friday, June 30, 2023, the special offers made available to shoppers during the recent exclusive one-day sale of Samsung products, including discounted prices, free delivery and installation, and free installation kits for Samsung Consumer Electronics.

The development is a reaction to a deluge of requests from customers of the e-commerce giant, particularly those who missed out on the Samsung Brand Day hosted by Konga on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Among the requests was one from a Facebook user, Chris Bako, who identified himself as an ardent shopper on Konga.

Lamenting that he had failed to get his hands on some of the Samsung products he had long desired due to a medical emergency involving his mother, Chris had pleaded with Konga to consider an extension to aid him and others benefit.

‘‘It was frustrating as I had to attend to my ill Mum. I returned to work the next day to see some of my co-workers whom I had informed of the Samsung sales, showing off the items they bought.

All of which were delivered the same day by Konga. I am begging Konga to please organize another one for those of us that missed out,’’ he disclosed.

Also posted on the microblogging site, Twitter, Charis Ugwu, a self-professed remote worker, revealed that she had just moved into a new apartment and had looked forward to the Samsung Brand Day to shop for electronics to furnish her new place.

However, she revealed that her bank token had developed a fault that prevented her from processing digital payments for the items.

‘‘I am sure many other people missed out as there were limited quantities. Konga should please extend this offer or host another edition to enable us to take advantage of the exciting offers.’’

Consequently, the Management of Konga has acceded to these demands by formally extending the Samsung Brand Day offers until the end of the Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

As a result of this laudable move by Konga, shoppers can continue to enjoy the special price offers and discounts on all Samsung products including Mobile Phones & Accessories, as well as Consumer Electronics such as TV sets, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and Air Conditioners.

Also, Konga customers can have their Samsung Electronics delivered at no cost and have certified technicians handle the installation at their residences free of charge.

This offer covers items such as Samsung TVs UHD 65′ & above and QLED 55′ & above; all Samsung Air Conditioners; Samsung Washing Machines Front Loaders 6kg & above and Samsung Refrigerators Double Door (300Ltrs & above), Side by Side, French Doors and Be-Spoke.

Furthermore, customers will receive free installation kits for Samsung TVs and Residential Air Conditioners as part of this offer.

This is in addition to the option of same-day delivery for all ordered items through KongaNow, which ensures delivery of verified products to shoppers within one to six hours, provided orders are placed before 2 pm.

Any item labeled KongaNow on the Konga website is entitled to same-day delivery in Lagos and Abuja, as well as fast-tracked delivery in other cities.

The 2023 edition of the Konga Mid-year Shopping Festival, a hugely popular annual sales fiesta, kicked off on May 30 and ends on June 30, 2023.