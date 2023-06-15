1xBet is a reliable betting company with a wide range of sports events and high odds, offering earning opportunities for bettors.

The company has success stories of players winning large amounts of money, and it collaborates with Nigerian musicians, athletes, and football clubs, earning the trust of world stars.

1xBet has received awards and recognition in the gambling industry, indicating its innovative approach and ambitious goals for development.

Sports cannot be imagined without betting – people have been betting on sporting events for over 2000 years. But how to choose a reliable betting company among thousands? We will answer this question using the 1xBet global betting brand as an example.

Wide lines and high odds

The betting company 1xBet offers the highest odds for betting on thousands of events in 182 sports. You can bet on football, basketball, boxing, esports, cricket, athletics, and even dog racing. Each sporting event on the 1xBet website is served only with the highest odds, creating additional earning opportunities.

You can promptly replenish your account and withdraw winnings using the international payment systems Visa, MasterCard, GTBank, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Sterling Bank, and SKRILL/Neteller.

Thousands of players from Nigeria choose 1xBet daily. Join them, register now, and receive a 300% welcome bonus of up to NGN 145,600.

Success story from 1xBet player

1xBet proves that making a good prediction is not that difficult. Here is a player from Nigeria’s real success story who managed to win over $113,000!

An incredible story happened on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day – Nigeria’s patron saint.

The bettor collected six events in one accumulator with a total odds of about 26. Thus, with a bet of $4,372.02, the 1xBet client won $113,374.45!

Register on the 1xBet website and make your winning accumulator!

1xBet ambassadors and sponsors

The global brand is trusted not only by ordinary players but also by world stars. The bookmaker actively cooperates with Nigerian musicians, athletes, and football clubs.

For example, the singer Oxlade is well versed not only in music but also in sports and dreams of singing the Nigerian anthem before a big football match. On the artist’s YouTube channel, one could see a music video for the song recorded before the cooperation with 1xBet. The singer advises players to bet wisely and trust a reliable bookmaker.

Famous Nigerian singer Davido and 1xBet have been collaborating since 2021. Partners have repeatedly stated they have common values and mentality – the desire to win and help others. Moreover, the betting brand has become the Davido Dream Figures campaign’s main sponsor, designed to help young African talents prove themselves and reach the top world football.

In 2022, 1xBet became the title sponsor of Akwa United Football Club, the 2021 Nigerian Professional Football League champions. Signing a sponsorship contract with a global betting company was a big step in developing Nigerian football. Also on the 1xBet list of official partners are Barcelona, Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Confederation of African Football, and other world-famous sports brands and organizations.

Awards and recognition

Betting company 1xBet has brought many innovative products to the market, has become the sports betting industry driver, and has achieved record financial results. Such attention did not go unnoticed in the gambling industry, and in 2023 1xBet received the main prize in the Innovator of the Year category according to the International Gaming Awards. Also, the bookmaker entered the list of the best in the International Gaming Awards 11 categories at once – an absolute record in the company’s history.

Industry professionals’ attention to 1xBet indicates the bookmaker has chosen the right vector for its development and sets only the most ambitious goals.