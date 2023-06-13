Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau has been appointed to the Forbes Technology Council for 2023.

The appointment highlights Nigeria’s recognition in the global data protection space.

The Forbes Councils aim to create a curated network of proven leaders from various industries, fostering professional growth and enabling members to make a greater impact on the business world.

Announcing the appointment, Forbes Council’s founder, Scott Gerber, said the Council was excited to welcome Dr. Olatunji as a member. He stressed that their mission with Forbes Councils is “to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As Nigeria’s Data Protection Ombudsman, Dr. Olatunji’s efforts and expertise have propelled him to the forefront in shaping policies and frameworks that align with international standards, bolstering Nigeria’s and Africa’s position in the global data protection landscape. His appointment to the Forbes Council was in recognition of this achievement.

Global Recognition

Reacting to the appointment, Dr. Olatunji said it shows that Nigeria is recognized in the global data protection space. Having worked in the public sector for over 30 years, Olatunji said he would bring his wealth of experience and professionalism to the board Forbes Technology Council.

“I am delighted to be counted worthy to join the Forbes Technology Council . It is another confirmation of our modest effort to ensure that our country is recognized among the global leaders in Data Protection compliance , ” he said.

His profile

Dr. Olatunji holds a doctorate degree in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos. He is a Certified Public Private Partnership Specialist (IP3 Specialist) and a PECB Certified Data Protection Officer.

He is an accomplished professional with a proven track record of delivering impactful results thereby excelling in building strong relationships across sectors and achieving tangible outcomes. He has also successfully led teams, conducted extensive research, developed effective policies, and implemented strategic initiatives at all levels of government in Nigeria.

Dr. Olatunji joined the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2002 and has worked in various departments thereby rising to the position of director in 2014 and Acting Director General in 2016. Prior to his appointment in February 2022 as the NDPB’s pioneer National Commissioner of NDPB, he worked as the Director of eGovernment Development and Regulations at NITDA where he led a formidable team to deliver various initiatives on Nigeria’s digital transformation.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.