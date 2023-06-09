Article Summary

Okomo Oil achieved significant growth in Q1 2023 and sustained its revenue growth trajectory from the previous year.

In Q1 2023, revenue hit a record high of N24.21 billion.

This is on the backdrop of the company’s 2022 remarkable 59% year-on-year revenue growth.

Okomo Oil’s recent financial performance, as reflected in its Q1 2023 report, is indeed impressive. The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of N24.21 billion

Furthermore, in the 2022 financial year, the oil producer experienced significant year-on-year revenue growth of approximately 59%, reaching N59.33 billion. This figure represents the highest revenue recorded by the company in the past five years and surpasses its five-year compounded annual growth rate of 24%.

The underlying growth driver for Okomo Oil has been price adjustment. In the 2022 financial year, for example, the company’s profit before tax for the year reached N23.52 billion, which was a significant 46% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by a 43% year-on-year increase in crude palm oil (CPO) prices and a 7% increase in rubber prices.

While the company experienced significant revenue growth driven by price adjustments, it faced challenges in terms of production volume and plantation size. The decline in CPO production by 13% and rubber production by 12% compared to the previous year indicates a decrease in output during the specified period.

Additionally, the stagnant plantation size of 19,060 hectares for oil palm and the reduction in rubber plantation from 7,335 hectares to 6,025 hectares in 2022 further indicates a lack of growth in the company’s production capacity.

Although price adjustments can have a positive impact on short-term revenue and profitability, sustaining long-term growth and mitigating the effects of market fluctuations and external factors necessitates a focus on production expansion and efficiency. By increasing production capacity, Okomo Oil can enhance its resilience against market volatility and supply disruptions, as evidenced by past years.

In 2019, the company’s revenue declined due to the drop in the world market price for crude palm oil caused by the US-China trade tensions and increased import duties by India, the largest importer of palm oil.

Similarly, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in disruptions to the commodity supply-demand chain and a decline in the global palm oil price, leading to a contraction in the company’s bottom line, reaching the lowest point in five years.

However, in 2021, Okomo Oil’s performance improved, primarily driven by price adjustments. Revenue grew significantly by 60%, reaching N37.4 billion, while earnings experienced remarkable growth of 292%, reaching N11.6 billion. This growth was primarily attributed to a 53% and 39% year-on-year increase in the price of crude palm oil (CPO) and rubber, respectively.

Okomu Oil’s performance trend highlights the importance of building sustainable growth through production expansion to mitigate the inherent risks and challenges associated with market cyclicality, including CPO demand, price fluctuations, macroeconomic changes, and policy dynamics.

The local market potential is large and there is limited competition among leading producers in meeting the domestic demand for CPO. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, Nigeria’s palm oil production reached 1.4 million MT in 2022, showing a 9% increase from the previous year. However, local consumption was estimated to be around two million MT in 2021, resulting in a deficit of 0.6 million MT between 2012 and 2021.

The fact that local production accounts for approximately 78 per cent of consumption suggests that there is room for growth and increased production within the Nigerian palm oil market. This situation presents an opportunity for Okomu Oil to expand its production capacity and tap into the unmet demand for CPO.

By focusing on production expansion, the company can aim to bridge the gap between local production and consumption, potentially capturing a larger market share and increasing its revenue. Meeting the domestic demand for palm oil more effectively can also reduce the reliance on imported palm oil and improve the country’s self-sufficiency in this essential commodity.

Implementing the future and development plan outlined in the company’s 2022 financial report effectively and efficiently is vital for Okomu Oil’s growth and success in 2023. This plan should encompass key strategies and initiatives to drive production expansion, optimize operational efficiency, and capture new market opportunities.

The declaration of a total dividend of N21 per share based on its earnings last year demonstrates the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders. This can contribute to investor confidence and attract potential investors as well.

It is encouraging to note that Okomu Oil enjoys positive market sentiment and has witnessed an uptick in its share price. The company’s share price has gained 20.6% this year, ranking it 60th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance

Overall, sustainable growth through production expansion, coupled with efficient implementation of the company’s future and development plan, positions Okomu Oil for continued success in 2023 and beyond. By leveraging positive market sentiment, rewarding shareholders, and executing strategic initiatives effectively, the company can capitalize on opportunities and drive sustainable value for all stakeholders.